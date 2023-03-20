Skip to main content
      Nike Invincible 3
      Nike Invincible 3 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sold Out
      Nike Invincible 3
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      $235
      Nike Invincible 3
      Nike Invincible 3 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Invincible 3
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      $235
      Nike ZoomX Dragonfly
      Nike ZoomX Dragonfly Athletics Distance Spikes
      Nike ZoomX Dragonfly
      Athletics Distance Spikes
      $190
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Nike Flex Runner 2 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      $58
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      $95
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Nike Flex Runner 2 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      $50
      Nike Zoom Superfly Elite 2
      Nike Zoom Superfly Elite 2 Athletics Sprinting Spikes
      Nike Zoom Superfly Elite 2
      Athletics Sprinting Spikes
      $190
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      $210
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      $210
      Nike Alphafly 2
      Nike Alphafly 2 Men's Road Racing Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Alphafly 2
      Men's Road Racing Shoes
      $365
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      $95
      Nike Air Zoom Arcadia 2
      Nike Air Zoom Arcadia 2 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Nike Air Zoom Arcadia 2
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      $85
      Nike Downshifter 11
      Nike Downshifter 11 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Downshifter 11
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      $85
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Younger/Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39
      Younger/Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      $120
      Nike Flex Runner 2 Lil
      Nike Flex Runner 2 Lil Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2 Lil
      Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      $58
      Nike Air Zoom Victory
      Nike Air Zoom Victory Athletics Distance Spikes
      Nike Air Zoom Victory
      Athletics Distance Spikes
      $235
      Nike Invincible 3 By You
      Nike Invincible 3 By You Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
      Customise
      Just In
      Nike Invincible 3 By You
      Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
      $270
      Nike Invincible 3 By You
      Nike Invincible 3 By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
      Customise
      Just In
      Nike Invincible 3 By You
      Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
      $270
      Nike Alphafly 2
      Nike Alphafly 2 Women's Road Racing Shoes
      Nike Alphafly 2
      Women's Road Racing Shoes
      $365
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Next Nature Women's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      $95
      Nike Winflo 9 Premium
      Nike Winflo 9 Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
      Member Access
      Nike Winflo 9 Premium
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      $145
      Nike Wildhorse 8
      Nike Wildhorse 8 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Wildhorse 8
      Men's Trail-Running Shoes
      $170
      Nike Vomero 16
      Nike Vomero 16 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Vomero 16
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      $190
      Nike Pegasus 39
      Nike Pegasus 39 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus 39
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      $170
      Running shoes: your best performance yet

      Smash your personal workout goals in our boundary-pushing running shoes. From our cutting-edge construction to our decades-long expertise, we draw on everything to keep you going for that final mile. Innovation is what we do – you can even opt for running shoes made from recycled materials for an eco-friendly choice.

      Meet any challenge

      You need shoes built to keep up with you, and that's what our running trainers will do. Padded collars brace your ankle, while grippy soles give you extra traction even on slippery or uneven terrain. Breathable exteriors feature layers of mesh for extra airflow. You'll feel the benefit as they help to wick away sweat and keep your feet cool and comfortable. Whether you're training for a half marathon or tackling your first 5K, our running shoes will help you get there.

      Find more energy with responsive running shoes

      Our running shoes are designed to help you get the most power out of every stride. Responsive foam soles help to maximise energy output and absorb impact from heavy landings for a smooth, fluid ride. Step after step, Nike running shoes will keep you moving forward.

      Stay light on your feet

      We make our running shoes from featherweight materials, so they'll never weigh you down. Choose a pair with stripped-back uppers for a light-as-air feel. Shoes with Nike Flyknit uppers are super streamlined and breathable, while still giving you the security and stability you need. Plus, no-sew skin overlays add durability without creating bulk. In these versatile low-profile silhouettes, you can go anywhere.

      Experience innovation

      Blending reliability with cutting-edge tech is at the heart of what we do – just look at our trail running shoes. Built for next-level traction, these shoes come with midsole cushioning that responds to every move you make. Tough outsoles offer stability on rocky terrain. Multi-directional traction lugs help you get uphill and downhill safely. And Zoom Air units in the forefoot deliver extra responsiveness and bounce.

      Stride in comfort

      Whether you're jogging or sprinting, our running shoes offer the ultimate level of comfort. Midsoles with ridiculous levels of cushioning keep your feet secure, while fine-knit uppers are light and breathable. Padded tongues provide even more softness, support and structure.

      Discover your perfect running trainers

      Find the pair of Nike running trainers that speaks to you. If getting your shoes on with minimal fuss is your priority, choose a pair with our FlyEase entry system. With these running shoes, you can adapt the thick cord laces to the exact shape of your foot. Looking for something that will slot easily into your casual wardrobe? Go for a minimalist pair of sneakers in a neutral colour. Or be bold and express yourself in statement-making shades. Look out for our signature Swoosh logo and find the right high-performance running shoes for you.