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Basketball Low Top Shoes

(86)
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
$235
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Kobe 9 Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
14% off
Sabrina 4
Sabrina 4 Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 4
Basketball Shoes
$170
Sabrina 3 'Infinite'
Sabrina 3 'Infinite' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'Infinite'
Basketball Shoes
14% off
KD19
KD19 Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
KD19
Basketball Shoes
$190
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama' Basketball Shoes
+1
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Basketball Shoes
$260

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Sabrina 3 SE 'What The???'
Sabrina 3 SE 'What The???' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 SE 'What The???'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
14% off
Book 2 'White Label LX'
Book 2 'White Label LX' Men's Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Book 2 'White Label LX'
Men's Basketball Shoes
$210
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Book 2 'Sunburst' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Basketball Shoes
15% off
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Basketball Shoes
$165
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$130

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Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
$110

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Kobe VIII Protro
Kobe VIII Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe VIII Protro
Basketball Shoes
$245
Jordan Triangle
Jordan Triangle Basketball Shoes
Jordan Triangle
Basketball Shoes
$180
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Shoes
$120

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Kobe 10 Protro
Kobe 10 Protro Basketball Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe 10 Protro
Basketball Shoes
$235
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
$235
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’ Basketball Shoes
Just In
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Basketball Shoes
$165
A'Two 'Gold Standard'
A'Two 'Gold Standard' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Gold Standard'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
$210
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'Two 'Pinkies Up' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
$180
KD19
KD19 Basketball Shoes
KD19
Basketball Shoes
$190
Kobe IV
Kobe IV Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe IV
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$140
Kobe 4 'Draft Pack'
Kobe 4 'Draft Pack' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe 4 'Draft Pack'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$140
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'Two 'WNBA 30th' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
20% off
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'Two 'WNBA 30th' A'ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
20% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
40% off
Nike Zoom KD 6
Nike Zoom KD 6 Men's shoes
Nike Zoom KD 6
Men's shoes
15% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam'
Basketball Shoes
24% off
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
15% off
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
14% off
Luka 77 'Big Ticket'
Luka 77 'Big Ticket' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 77 'Big Ticket'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
14% off
Book 2 'Must Be The Denim'
Book 2 'Must Be The Denim' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Must Be The Denim'
Basketball Shoes
20% off
Giannis Freak 7 '1 Cent'
Giannis Freak 7 '1 Cent' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 '1 Cent'
Basketball Shoes
15% off
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Kobe 9 Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
14% off
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
15% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Nike G.T. Cut 4 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
40% off
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Basketball Shoes
15% off
Book 2 'Haven and Hector'
Book 2 'Haven and Hector' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Haven and Hector'
Basketball Shoes
15% off
Giannis Freak 7 'Fade'
Giannis Freak 7 'Fade' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 'Fade'
Basketball Shoes
15% off
Air Jordan 40 'Infrared'
Air Jordan 40 'Infrared' Basketball Shoes
Air Jordan 40 'Infrared'
Basketball Shoes
40% off
Luka 5 'Slovenian Glow'
Luka 5 'Slovenian Glow' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Slovenian Glow'
Basketball Shoes
20% off
A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe'
A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe' A'ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoe
Bestseller
A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe'
A'ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoe
24% off
Kobe V
Kobe V Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe V
Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
$110
Kobe V
Kobe V Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe V
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$140
KD19
KD19 Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
KD19
Basketball Shoes
$190
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
$180
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Men's Pregame Mules
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Mind 001
Men's Pregame Mules
$120
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Men's Pregame Mules
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Mind 001
Men's Pregame Mules
$120
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Men's Pregame Mules
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Mind 001
Men's Pregame Mules
$120
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Giannis Freak 8 LX Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Basketball Shoes
$160
Giannis Freak 8
Giannis Freak 8 Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8
Basketball Shoes
$145
Book 2 PRM 'Eggplant Foamposite'
Book 2 PRM 'Eggplant Foamposite' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Book 2 PRM 'Eggplant Foamposite'
Basketball Shoes
$190
KD 6
KD 6 Men's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
KD 6
Men's Shoes
$170
KD 6 'Meteorology'
KD 6 'Meteorology' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
KD 6 'Meteorology'
Older Kids' Shoes
$120
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Shirley Buckets'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Shirley Buckets' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Shirley Buckets'
Basketball Shoes
$260
Book 2 'JB'
Book 2 'JB' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Book 2 'JB'
Basketball Shoes
$190
Nike Blazy
Nike Blazy Men's Shoes
Just In
Nike Blazy
Men's Shoes
$120
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR
Older Kids' Shoes
$125
A'Two
A'Two A'ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
A'Two
A'ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$140
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Basketball Shoes
$145
Nike Precision 8 Low
Nike Precision 8 Low Men's Basketball Shoes
Nike Precision 8 Low
Men's Basketball Shoes
$95
Luka 5 'Ghost'
Luka 5 'Ghost' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Ghost'
Basketball Shoes
$170
Book 2 "Tiger Camo"
Book 2 "Tiger Camo" Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "Tiger Camo"
Basketball Shoes
$180
A'Two 'Mirrored'
A'Two 'Mirrored' A'ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Mirrored'
A'ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$130
A'Two 'Mirrored'
A'Two 'Mirrored' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Mirrored'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
$180
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
$180
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
$65
NikeCourt Borough Low
NikeCourt Borough Low Baby & Toddler Shoes
NikeCourt Borough Low
Baby & Toddler Shoes
$55

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NikeCourt Borough Low
NikeCourt Borough Low Younger Kids' Shoes
NikeCourt Borough Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
$70

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NikeCourt Borough Low
NikeCourt Borough Low Older Kids' Shoes
NikeCourt Borough Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$75

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Nike Dunk Low LV8
Nike Dunk Low LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
$120

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Book 2 'Tigers'
Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Tigers'
Basketball Shoes
$190