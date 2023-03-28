Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Training & Gym
        2. /
      2. Clothing

      Gym Clothing

      Sports BrasTops & T-ShirtsHoodies & SweatshirtsJacketsTrousers & TightsShortsTracksuits
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Training & Gym
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Nike Pro
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Nike Unlimited
      Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Unlimited
      Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      $75
      Nike Primary
      Nike Primary Men's Dri-FIT Short-sleeve Versatile Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Primary
      Men's Dri-FIT Short-sleeve Versatile Top
      $68
      Nike Form
      Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Form
      Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      $55
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Printed Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Printed Leggings
      $85
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe Women's Reversible Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Women's Reversible Fleece Trousers
      $150
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Aura
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Aura Women's Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Aura
      Women's Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      $95
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      $75
      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe
      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe Women's Twist Cropped Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe
      Women's Twist Cropped Short-Sleeve Top
      $70
      Nike Therma-FIT One
      Nike Therma-FIT One Women's Long-Sleeve Top
      Nike Therma-FIT One
      Women's Long-Sleeve Top
      $64
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max Men's 21cm Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Men's 21cm Training Shorts
      $65
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      $64
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Infinalon Leggings
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Infinalon Leggings
      $110
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Training Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Training Leggings with Pockets
      $85
      Nike Indy Plunge Cut-Out
      Nike Indy Plunge Cut-Out Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Indy Plunge Cut-Out
      Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
      $60
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Graphic Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Graphic Training Shorts
      $55
      Nike Therma
      Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Hooded Fitness Sweatshirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma
      Men's Therma-FIT Hooded Fitness Sweatshirt
      $80
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's Shelf-Bra Cropped Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Women's Shelf-Bra Cropped Tank
      $65
      Nike Pro Indy
      Nike Pro Indy Women's Light-Support Padded Bandeau Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Indy
      Women's Light-Support Padded Bandeau Sports Bra
      $60
      Nike Alate Trace
      Nike Alate Trace Women's Light-Support Padded Strappy Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Trace
      Women's Light-Support Padded Strappy Sports Bra
      $68
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      $68
      Nike Therma
      Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma
      Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
      $80
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      $68
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      $75
      Nike Therma
      Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma
      Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
      $85
      Related Categories
      Related Stories

      Nike gym clothes: follow your passion

      Since we began in 1964, our journey has been about a single goal: helping athletes everywhere achieve their targets—and then smash past them. Whether you're building speed, endurance, strength or muscle mass, Nike gym clothing is built to help you get to where you need to be.

      Our gym wear range includes breathable tops and t-shirts that let your skin breathe, helping you stay cool and focused. We have shorts, leggings and joggers so you can choose the fit you want. Looking for extra support? You'll find specialist compression workout clothes that offer the added protection you need.

      Great fitness clothing begins with the right fabrics. Keep an eye out for gym gear made with our Dri-FIT technology. It wicks sweat away from the skin, where it evaporates quickly, so you stay dry, fresh and focused. You'll also find training clothing made from stretchy materials that move with you and recover instantly, so it's like wearing a supportive second skin. When it's time to cool down, look for snug fleece layers and down-filled coats that lock in warmth and protect your muscles.