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Basketball Clothing

(143)
JA
JA Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Basketball Top
Bestseller
JA
Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Basketball Top
$115
JA
JA Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
JA
Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
$55
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Men's T-Shirt
$50
Kobe
Kobe Men's Max90 T-Shirt
Available in SNKRS
Kobe
Men's Max90 T-Shirt
$64
Kobe
Kobe Men's Max90 T-Shirt
Available in SNKRS
Kobe
Men's Max90 T-Shirt
$64
Kobe Nike Standard Issue
Kobe Nike Standard Issue Men's Nike Therma-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Kobe Nike Standard Issue
Men's Nike Therma-FIT Basketball Hoodie
$125
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
$64
Nike
Nike Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
Nike
Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
20% off
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
20% off
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball Jacket
Nike
Men's Basketball Jacket
$85
Kobe
Kobe Nike Men's Basketball Jacket
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Nike Men's Basketball Jacket
$240
Kobe
Kobe Nike Men's Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Nike Men's Basketball Trousers
$175
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
$55
Book Standard Issue
Book Standard Issue Men's Shorts
Book Standard Issue
Men's Shorts
14% off
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Brushed Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Brushed Pullover Basketball Hoodie
$110
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Brushed Basketball Trousers
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Brushed Basketball Trousers
$100
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
$64
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
40% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
40% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
$115
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
$115
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
14% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
Bestseller
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
$68
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$64
Nike DNA Academy
Nike DNA Academy Men's Dri-FIT 28cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA Academy
Men's Dri-FIT 28cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$45
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
15% off
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$48
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$64
Toronto Raptors Icon Edition
Toronto Raptors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Toronto Raptors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
40% off
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
29% off
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
20% off
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's 12.7cm (approx.) Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's 12.7cm (approx.) Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
19% off
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
$110
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th Nike WNBA T-shirt
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA T-shirt
29% off
Houston Rockets Icon Edition
Houston Rockets Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Houston Rockets Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
40% off
Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition
Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
40% off
LeBron 'Hurt Feelings'
LeBron 'Hurt Feelings' Men's Therma-FIT Brushed Basketball Pullover Hoodie
LeBron 'Hurt Feelings'
Men's Therma-FIT Brushed Basketball Pullover Hoodie
40% off
LeBron 'Hurt Feelings'
LeBron 'Hurt Feelings' Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
LeBron 'Hurt Feelings'
Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
29% off
LeBron 'For The Record'
LeBron 'For The Record' Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
LeBron 'For The Record'
Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
39% off
LeBron 'Shoe Bag'
LeBron 'Shoe Bag' Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
LeBron 'Shoe Bag'
Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
39% off
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
20% off
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
20% off
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
20% off
LeBron 'Shoe Bag'
LeBron 'Shoe Bag' Men's Nike Therma-FIT Brushed Pullover Basketball Hoodie
LeBron 'Shoe Bag'
Men's Nike Therma-FIT Brushed Pullover Basketball Hoodie
20% off
Toronto Tempo
Toronto Tempo Nike WNBA Standard Issue Dri-FIT Practice Crew
Toronto Tempo
Nike WNBA Standard Issue Dri-FIT Practice Crew
30% off
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Game Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Game Shorts
25% off
Toronto Raptors Icon Edition
Toronto Raptors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Toronto Raptors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
40% off
Toronto Raptors Icon Edition
Toronto Raptors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Toronto Raptors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
40% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
20% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
39% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
40% off
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
30% off
Nike
Nike Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
Nike
Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
20% off
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's 12.7cm (approx.) Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's 12.7cm (approx.) Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
25% off
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
20% off
Book Standard Issue
Book Standard Issue Men's Shorts
Book Standard Issue
Men's Shorts
24% off
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
40% off
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$45
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$85
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$85
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
Ja Standard Issue
Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
$115
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
$160
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT Fleece Open-Hem Basketball Trousers
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT Fleece Open-Hem Basketball Trousers
$150
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball Jacket
Nike
Men's Basketball Jacket
$85
Ja
Ja Older Kids' Club Fleece Oversized Hoodie
Ja
Older Kids' Club Fleece Oversized Hoodie
$65
Ja
Ja Older Kids' Club Fleece Oversized Hoodie
Ja
Older Kids' Club Fleece Oversized Hoodie
$65
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$45
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$45
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
$70

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Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
$70

See Price in Bag

Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
$55
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
$48
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
20% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
39% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
40% off
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
30% off
Nike
Nike Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
Nike
Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
20% off
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's 12.7cm (approx.) Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's 12.7cm (approx.) Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
25% off
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
20% off
Book Standard Issue
Book Standard Issue Men's Shorts
Book Standard Issue
Men's Shorts
24% off
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
40% off
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$45
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$85
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$85
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
Ja Standard Issue
Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
$115
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
$160
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT Fleece Open-Hem Basketball Trousers
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT Fleece Open-Hem Basketball Trousers
$150
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball Jacket
Nike
Men's Basketball Jacket
$85
Ja
Ja Older Kids' Club Fleece Oversized Hoodie
Ja
Older Kids' Club Fleece Oversized Hoodie
$65
Ja
Ja Older Kids' Club Fleece Oversized Hoodie
Ja
Older Kids' Club Fleece Oversized Hoodie
$65
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$45
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$45
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
$70

See Price in Bag

Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
$70

See Price in Bag

Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
$55
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
$48

Basketball clothing: put your game face on

Bring your best on the court with basketball clothing that makes you feel like a pro. We've got high-tech leggings and shorts for men and women, offering maximum support, comfort and flexibility. Look for Dri-FIT tops that wick away sweat, so it can dry quickly. You can choose loose-fitting T-shirts, jerseys and tanks featuring game-inspired graphics, or keep it simple with a sleek performance top emblazoned with the iconic Swoosh.

Comfort is key when you're on the court—but it's just as important when you're off it. Kit yourself out in our cosy, fleece-lined tracksuit bottoms and matching hoodies, designed to keep you snug when you're cooling down or warming up. Get hold of pro-quality pieces in your favourite player's colours—so you can rep your team with pride.

Budding NBA juniors will love our kids' basketball outfits, whether it's game-ready kit to help them hone their skills or graphic tees and loungewear inspired by their favourite players. You'll also find super-soft babies' basketball clothing for future players and superfans.