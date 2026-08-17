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Women's Hoodies & Sweatshirts

(41)
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$120
ACG "Wolf Grid"
ACG "Wolf Grid" Women's Therma-FIT 1/2-Zip Hiking Top
Recycled Materials
ACG "Wolf Grid"
Women's Therma-FIT 1/2-Zip Hiking Top
$115
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Cropped Polo
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Cropped Polo
$85
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
$110
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
$160

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Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Pullover Hoodie
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Pullover Hoodie
$130
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
$130
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
$95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack' Women's Cropped Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Women's Cropped Pullover Hoodie
$95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Cropped Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Cropped Crew
$80
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack' Women's Oversized Pullover Logo Hoodie
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Women's Oversized Pullover Logo Hoodie
$95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Pullover Hoodie
$80
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack' Women's Oversized Embossed Crew
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Women's Oversized Embossed Crew
$95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Nike Run Club'
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Nike Run Club' Women's Tracksuit Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Nike Run Club'
Women's Tracksuit Jacket
$100
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight Women's Oversized Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Women's Oversized Crew
$100
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
$130

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Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
+4
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
+1
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$85
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
$85
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack' Women's "Nike Athletic Department" Crew
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Women's "Nike Athletic Department" Crew
$80
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Crew
$75
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Pullover Hoodie
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Pullover Hoodie
$140
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
20% off
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
20% off
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
40% off
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$100
Toronto Tempo
Toronto Tempo Women's Nike WNBA French Terry Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Toronto Tempo
Women's Nike WNBA French Terry Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$100
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
$160
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Women's French Terry Short-Sleeve Hoodie
Jordan Flight Fleece
Women's French Terry Short-Sleeve Hoodie
$115
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Cropped Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Cropped Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$85
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Pullover Hoodie
$85
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$80
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
$95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Cropped Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Cropped Hoodie
$95
Nike Dri-FIT One
Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT One
Women's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
35% off
Sabrina
Sabrina Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Sabrina
Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
$100
Nike SB
Nike SB Skate 1/2-Zip Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike SB
Skate 1/2-Zip Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$100
NOCTA
NOCTA Men's Fleece CS Crew
NOCTA
Men's Fleece CS Crew
$95
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
$110
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
40% off
Toronto Tempo
Toronto Tempo Nike WNBA Standard Issue Dri-FIT Practice Crew
Toronto Tempo
Nike WNBA Standard Issue Dri-FIT Practice Crew
30% off

Women's hoodies: cosy and casual

Layer up in one of our women's hoodies. No matter what your style, you'll find colours and prints to suit you in our collection. Designed to be comfortable and let you concentrate on your performance, our hoodies and sweatshirts for women help you to bring your A-game. Whether you're at an outdoor boot camp or tearing up the track, we've got everything covered.

Look after your body heat

Cold weather can't stop you. Choose a women's hoodie crafted from fleece to beat chilly temperatures. For next-level softness, choose a hoodie with a brushed interior. And for extra coverage, look out for sweatshirts with thumbholes in the cuffs to protect your hands. Jumpers with hoods help to keep you dry from the first mile to the last, while kangaroo pockets give you somewhere to warm up your fingers. Thermal fabric offers instant warmth by locking in your body heat.

Stay comfortable, stay driven

In our collection of hoodies for women, you'll find technical fabrics that allow for ventilation and wick away sweat. These clever designs will keep you dry and comfortable, no matter how hard you're pushing your body. You can also take your pick from recycled and sustainable materials, or fabrics specially designed to have extra stretch.

Upgrade your sport style

These women's sweatshirts look just as good in your casual wardrobe as they do at the gym. Bold colour-blocking looks fresh, while half-zips and prominent Swoosh logos give some old-school flair. Watch heads turn as you run past in retro tie-dye, or keep things low-key with contrasting details.

Find your fit and train your way

If you prefer a roomy and relaxed fit, go for one of our slouchy hoodies for women. These are easy to shrug on over tops and tees, making them ideal for post-training sessions. For something more snug, opt for a form-fitting design that'll support you all the way. Slim-fit sweatshirts with ribbed collars are easy to style and offer structure and warmth too.

Fine-tune your gear with finishing touches

Check out our hoodies for women and find unexpected details. Little touches like 3/4 sleeves are ideal for maintaining the right body temperature when the weather's changing fast. Drawstring hems are useful for personalising your fit and staying warm. Geometric knits add enhanced texture to cold-weather gear, while hidden zips on the sleeves can be kept fastened or undone for added airflow. Choose a design with metallic detailing to give an eye-catching finish to your workout wardrobe.

Women's hoodies that are made for you

There's something for everyone and every sport in our collection of women's hoodies. If you're on your way to the gym, get wrapped up with a boyfriend-style hoodie for women. For something less bulky, cropped options with contrasting textures are ideal for year-round comfort. Or maybe you want to mix up your usual staples with lightweight French terry fabric, front flap pockets and raglan sleeves. Whatever you choose, your new hoodie or sweatshirt will take your performance to new heights.