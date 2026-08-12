Junior Trainers & Shoes

(159)
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG 'Laser'
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG 'Laser' Older Kids' Shoes
Coming Soon
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG 'Laser'
Older Kids' Shoes
$135
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way'
Older Kids' Shoes
$175
Kobe V
Kobe V Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe V
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$140
Nike Jr. Tiempo Streetgato
Nike Jr. Tiempo Streetgato Older Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Jr. Tiempo Streetgato
Older Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
$75

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Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Free Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
$85

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Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
$140
Nike Air Force 1 Essential+
Nike Air Force 1 Essential+ Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 Essential+
Older Kids' Shoes
$105
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoe
Nike Air Max 270
Older Kids' Shoe
$150
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
$105
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
$125

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KD 6 'Meteorology'
KD 6 'Meteorology' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
KD 6 'Meteorology'
Older Kids' Shoes
$120
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR
Older Kids' Shoes
$125
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Love Letter'
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Love Letter' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Love Letter'
Older Kids' Shoes
$155
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Black and White'
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Black and White' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Black and White'
Older Kids' Shoes
$175
Air Jordan 13 Retro 'Flint'
Air Jordan 13 Retro 'Flint' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 13 Retro 'Flint'
Older Kids' Shoes
$185
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'
Older Kids' Shoes
$185
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
$175
A'Two 'Mirrored'
A'Two 'Mirrored' A'ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Mirrored'
A'ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$130
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
$75
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
$90
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
$65
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
$125
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
$125
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$80

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Nike Air DT Max '96 Low
Nike Air DT Max '96 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Air DT Max '96 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$150
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Shoes
$120
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
$185

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A'Two
A'Two A'ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
A'Two
A'ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$140
NikeCourt Borough Low
NikeCourt Borough Low Older Kids' Shoes
NikeCourt Borough Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$75

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Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
$70

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Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 270
Older Kids' Shoes
$150

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Nike Dunk Low LV8
Nike Dunk Low LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
$120

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Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Older Kids' Shoes
$90

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Nike V5 Runner Suede
Nike V5 Runner Suede Older Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 Runner Suede
Older Kids' Shoes
$85

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Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue'
Older Kids' Shoes
$175
Nike Air Max Phoenix x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max Phoenix x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Phoenix x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
$180

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Nike Air Griffey Max 1
Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Griffey Max 1
Older Kids' Shoes
$140

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A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'Two 'Pinkies Up' A'Ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'Ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$130
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$130

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Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star'
Older Kids' Shoes
$185

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Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
+5
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
$105
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$145
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Jordan Son of Mars Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$145

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Air Jordan 4 'Toro'
Air Jordan 4 'Toro' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 'Toro'
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Nike Air Max Phoenix Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Older Kids' Shoes
$145

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Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Older Kids' Shoes
$120

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Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$105

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Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Older Kids' Shoes
$70

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Nike Air DT Max '96 Low
Nike Air DT Max '96 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Air DT Max '96 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$150
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Shoes
$120
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
$185

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A'Two
A'Two A'ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
A'Two
A'ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$140
NikeCourt Borough Low
NikeCourt Borough Low Older Kids' Shoes
NikeCourt Borough Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$75

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Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
$70

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Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 270
Older Kids' Shoes
$150

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Nike Dunk Low LV8
Nike Dunk Low LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
$120

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Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Older Kids' Shoes
$90

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Nike V5 Runner Suede
Nike V5 Runner Suede Older Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 Runner Suede
Older Kids' Shoes
$85

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Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue'
Older Kids' Shoes
$175
Nike Air Max Phoenix x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max Phoenix x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Phoenix x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
$180

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Nike Air Griffey Max 1
Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Griffey Max 1
Older Kids' Shoes
$140

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A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'Two 'Pinkies Up' A'Ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'Ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$130
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$130

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Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star'
Older Kids' Shoes
$185

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Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
+5
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
$105
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$145
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Jordan Son of Mars Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$145

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Air Jordan 4 'Toro'
Air Jordan 4 'Toro' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 'Toro'
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Nike Air Max Phoenix Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Older Kids' Shoes
$145

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Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Older Kids' Shoes
$120

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Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$105

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Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Older Kids' Shoes
$70

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Performance padded soles: protect them as they train

When your up-and-coming athlete is testing their limits, their joints need extra protection. Our Nike junior trainers are built with high-spec foam cushioning to keep their training fierce and fearless. Our iconic Nike Air series uses compressed air to absorb the shock of landing while giving a lightweight feel that's made for effortless movement. Underneath, you'll find grippy outsoles that let them turn, stop, and pivot with maximum confidence. If they've found their sporting passion, browse our specialist range to support them on their journey. Or choose a go-anywhere pair, and set them free to explore.

Set them free to achieve

Give them the power to perform at their peak with Nike junior trainers in lightweight technical fabrics. Knit uppers come with built-in flex, so their footwear moves when they do and holds its shape. For tough outdoor conditions, choose leather uppers that ensure extra protection from the elements. Raising a long-distance runner? Select padded collars for maximum ankle support over long distances, and wraparound styles that hug and protect their feet. For junior racket sports stars, pick low-profile designs that are built for effortless pivots and lightning-fast movement.

Inspire their love for the beautiful game

We launched our first pair of footie boots in 1971, and pro-quality football boots have been part of our DNA ever since. Our Nike junior shoes range has a choice of stud designs to support their best performance on different surfaces. On the uppers, you'll find grippy textures that deliver exceptional ball control, and dynamic fit collars that wrap around the ankle for extra protection. Nurturing a future England goal-scorer? Look for off-centre lacing that creates a larger sweet spot for turbo-charged strikes.

Own the court in junior shoes

Our specialist tennis and basketball shoes come with ultra-grippy soles, for accurate stops, smooth turns and lightning-fast pivots. Cushioned foam midsoles absorb the shocks from leaps and landings to protect growing joints. Look for low-profile styles that give extra freedom of movement, and breathable ventilation panels that keep them cool and fresh for longer.

Sustainable sports gear

Our planet needs us to step up. And the Nike Move to Zero is our commitment to do just that. Our FlyKnit uppers re-use six to seven plastic bottles in each shoe, with recycled waste spun into performance knit fabric. Flyleather is made with at least 50% recycled leather fibres combined with synthetic materials. The result is a material that looks, feels and smells like natural leather, but uses less energy and creates less waste. And since 2008, all our Nike Air units are constructed with at least 50% recycled manufacturing waste.

Let them perform in style

They want to train hard, and they want to look good doing it. Go simple and versatile with a pair of classic white or authentic black Nike junior trainers. Or choose bold pops of colour in the panels, laces and linings to add an individual touch. Stacked soles give that must-have chunky feel to their footwear, while lower-profile designs keep their vibe on the down-low. Whatever they go for, the Nike Swoosh adds the essential crowning detail.