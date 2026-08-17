Women's Basketball

(128)
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Basketball Shoes
$235
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Kobe 9 Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
14% off
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
$235
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’ Basketball Shoes
Just In
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Basketball Shoes
$165
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Basketball Shoes
$165
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
$235
Sabrina 4
Sabrina 4 Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 4
Basketball Shoes
$170
Sabrina 3
Sabrina 3 Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3
Basketball Shoes
14% off
Nike
Nike Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
Nike
Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
20% off
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
20% off
A'Two 'Gold Standard'
A'Two 'Gold Standard' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Gold Standard'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
$210
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'Two 'Pinkies Up' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
$180
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
Basketball Shoes
14% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Kay Yow" PER
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Kay Yow" PER Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Kay Yow" PER
Basketball Shoes
15% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
40% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
40% off
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'Two 'WNBA 30th' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
20% off
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
15% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
14% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
Bestseller
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
$68
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Basketball Shoes
$260

See Price in Bag

Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$64
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
40% off
LeBron XXIII Elite 'Hurt Feelings'
LeBron XXIII Elite 'Hurt Feelings' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII Elite 'Hurt Feelings'
Basketball Shoes
20% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam'
Basketball Shoes
24% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Basketball Shoes
14% off
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
20% off
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
14% off
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
$110
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th Nike WNBA T-shirt
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA T-shirt
29% off
Book 2 'Must Be The Denim'
Book 2 'Must Be The Denim' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Must Be The Denim'
Basketball Shoes
20% off
Giannis Freak 7 '1 Cent'
Giannis Freak 7 '1 Cent' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 '1 Cent'
Basketball Shoes
15% off
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
$145
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption'
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption'
Basketball Shoes
40% off
A'Two 'Still Loading'
A'Two 'Still Loading' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Sold Out
A'Two 'Still Loading'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
15% off
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
20% off
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
14% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Shirley Buckets'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Shirley Buckets' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Shirley Buckets'
Basketball Shoes
$260
A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe'
A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Sold Out
A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
15% off
Nike G.T. Cut 'Dylan Harper x TITAN'
Nike G.T. Cut 'Dylan Harper x TITAN' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Nike G.T. Cut 'Dylan Harper x TITAN'
Basketball Shoes
$260
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Kobe 9 Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
14% off
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
$260
Giannis Freak 7 'Fade'
Giannis Freak 7 'Fade' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 'Fade'
Basketball Shoes
15% off
Book 2 'Haven and Hector'
Book 2 'Haven and Hector' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Haven and Hector'
Basketball Shoes
15% off
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Book 2 'Sunburst' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Basketball Shoes
15% off
Book 2 PRM 'Eggplant Foamposite'
Book 2 PRM 'Eggplant Foamposite' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Book 2 PRM 'Eggplant Foamposite'
Basketball Shoes
$190
Luka 5 'Slovenian Glow'
Luka 5 'Slovenian Glow' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Slovenian Glow'
Basketball Shoes
20% off
Nike G.T. Future
Nike G.T. Future Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Future
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam'
Basketball Shoes
24% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Basketball Shoes
14% off
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
20% off
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
14% off
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
$110
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th Nike WNBA T-shirt
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA T-shirt
29% off
Book 2 'Must Be The Denim'
Book 2 'Must Be The Denim' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Must Be The Denim'
Basketball Shoes
20% off
Giannis Freak 7 '1 Cent'
Giannis Freak 7 '1 Cent' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 '1 Cent'
Basketball Shoes
15% off
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
$145
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption'
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption'
Basketball Shoes
40% off
A'Two 'Still Loading'
A'Two 'Still Loading' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Sold Out
A'Two 'Still Loading'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
15% off
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
20% off
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
14% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Shirley Buckets'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Shirley Buckets' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Shirley Buckets'
Basketball Shoes
$260
A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe'
A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Sold Out
A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
15% off
Nike G.T. Cut 'Dylan Harper x TITAN'
Nike G.T. Cut 'Dylan Harper x TITAN' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Nike G.T. Cut 'Dylan Harper x TITAN'
Basketball Shoes
$260
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Kobe 9 Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
14% off
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
$260
Giannis Freak 7 'Fade'
Giannis Freak 7 'Fade' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 'Fade'
Basketball Shoes
15% off
Book 2 'Haven and Hector'
Book 2 'Haven and Hector' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Haven and Hector'
Basketball Shoes
15% off
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Book 2 'Sunburst' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Basketball Shoes
15% off
Book 2 PRM 'Eggplant Foamposite'
Book 2 PRM 'Eggplant Foamposite' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Book 2 PRM 'Eggplant Foamposite'
Basketball Shoes
$190
Luka 5 'Slovenian Glow'
Luka 5 'Slovenian Glow' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Slovenian Glow'
Basketball Shoes
20% off
Nike G.T. Future
Nike G.T. Future Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Future
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Toronto Tempo
Toronto Tempo Nike WNBA Standard Issue Dri-FIT Practice Crew
Toronto Tempo
Nike WNBA Standard Issue Dri-FIT Practice Crew
30% off
Nike G.T. Future Premium
Nike G.T. Future Premium Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Future Premium
Basketball Shoes
14% off
Book 2 'JB'
Book 2 'JB' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Book 2 'JB'
Basketball Shoes
$190
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
20% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
39% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
40% off
Nike
Nike Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
Nike
Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
20% off
Nike GT Cut 4 'Dylan Harper'
Nike GT Cut 4 'Dylan Harper' Basketball Shoes
Nike GT Cut 4 'Dylan Harper'
Basketball Shoes
20% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
Basketball Shoes
20% off
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Sabrina 3 'Three' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Basketball Shoes
40% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
40% off
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record'
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record'
Basketball Shoes
14% off
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Basketball Shoes
15% off
LeBron XXIII 'Old Glory'
LeBron XXIII 'Old Glory' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Old Glory'
Basketball Shoes
15% off
LeBron XXIII 'Masked Menace'
LeBron XXIII 'Masked Menace' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Masked Menace'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
$180
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Giannis Freak 8 LX Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Basketball Shoes
$160
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
$105
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
Just In
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
$260
Sabrina 4 'Light Work'
Sabrina 4 'Light Work' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Sabrina 4 'Light Work'
Basketball Shoes
$170
Giannis Freak 8
Giannis Freak 8 Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8
Basketball Shoes
$145
Nike Blazy
Nike Blazy Men's Shoes
Just In
Nike Blazy
Men's Shoes
$120
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
$105
Toronto Tempo
Toronto Tempo Nike WNBA Standard Issue Dri-FIT Practice Crew
Toronto Tempo
Nike WNBA Standard Issue Dri-FIT Practice Crew
30% off
Nike G.T. Future Premium
Nike G.T. Future Premium Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Future Premium
Basketball Shoes
14% off
Book 2 'JB'
Book 2 'JB' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Book 2 'JB'
Basketball Shoes
$190
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
20% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
39% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
40% off
Nike
Nike Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
Nike
Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
20% off
Nike GT Cut 4 'Dylan Harper'
Nike GT Cut 4 'Dylan Harper' Basketball Shoes
Nike GT Cut 4 'Dylan Harper'
Basketball Shoes
20% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
Basketball Shoes
20% off
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Sabrina 3 'Three' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Basketball Shoes
40% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
40% off
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record'
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record'
Basketball Shoes
14% off
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Basketball Shoes
15% off
LeBron XXIII 'Old Glory'
LeBron XXIII 'Old Glory' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Old Glory'
Basketball Shoes
15% off
LeBron XXIII 'Masked Menace'
LeBron XXIII 'Masked Menace' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Masked Menace'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
$180
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Giannis Freak 8 LX Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Basketball Shoes
$160
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
$105
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
Just In
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
$260
Sabrina 4 'Light Work'
Sabrina 4 'Light Work' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Sabrina 4 'Light Work'
Basketball Shoes
$170
Giannis Freak 8
Giannis Freak 8 Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8
Basketball Shoes
$145
Nike Blazy
Nike Blazy Men's Shoes
Just In
Nike Blazy
Men's Shoes
$120
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
$105
Related Stories