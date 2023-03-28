- Buying GuideThe Top 5 Nike Gifts for Teen Boys
- Product LaunchAir Jordan 1 Chicago: The Inspiration Behind the Design
- Buying Guide12 Nike Gift Ideas for Basketball Players
- Product NewsThe LeBron 20 is Built for the Next Generation
- Buying GuideThe Best Nike Basketball Shoes for Guards
- Buying GuideHow to Measure Your Foot to Find the Right Shoe Size
Men's basketball shoes: get dunk-ready
Since the Air Jordan I in 1984, we've been designing basketball shoes that players can count on. Our trainers give the traction you need to maximise performance. Nike basketball shoes bring innovation to the court, from Zoom Air units that return energy to cushioning systems that absorb impact. All you need to do is lace up and grab the ball.
Grip in every direction
Exceptional on-court traction helps you move with purpose and change direction with speed. Our basketball shoes offer relentless grip to give you full control over your footwork. B-ball shoes with a multi-directional outsole pattern help you connect to the court during quick cuts. And rubber that wraps up the sides of the shoes gives you unbelievable stability as you move your feet. Choose basketball trainers with data-informed 360-degree traction for super-fast pivoting and direction changes – soles with pivot circles let you rotate with ease.
Basketball shoes with underfoot comfort
When you're running and jumping, you need a hoops shoe with reliable cushioning for your feet. Men's basketball shoes with Air Strobel deliver a cloud-like feel underfoot. Comfortable feet mean intense focus and no distractions when you're making a free throw. Plus, Max Air units protect your feet and add bounce to soften the impact when you make contact with the court.
Harness your energy
To focus your attack, you'll want speed on your side. Nike basketball shoes deliver fast heel-to-toe transitions with tech that's designed for maximum agility. Zoom Air units are fine-tuned for quick movements and deliver a rapid response. These bendable low-profile units react to every shot. Nike Air Zoom Turbo cushioning follows the shape of the outsole, so shoes deliver explosive energy returns to propel you forward. Basketball shoes with springy Nike React technology let you seamlessly change your pace quicker than your opponents. You'll lift off with nothing holding you back.
Strapped-in feel for constant stability
When your feet are locked in and supported, you can hit the court with confidence. Overlays provide structure exactly where you need it to keep feet stable and maintain control. Count on basketball shoes with structured heels to hug your ankles without sacrificing mobility – they'll support every tiny movement. Plus, external moulded heel clips lock the back of the foot in, so your shoe is going nowhere without you. High-performance lacing systems keep your soles in place in the footbed. The result? Unrivalled support while you play.
Basketball trainers built for battle
Nike basketball shoes for men with lightweight uppers offer agility for controlled dribbles and quick cuts. A lean silhouette with no unnecessary bulk means you can drive forward with total freedom. But the battle-tested uppers and rubber outsoles still have all the durability you need – they'll go the distance. Basketball shoes with knit fabrics are ultra-strong. And they've got just the right amount of stretch for a secure fit you can depend on when you're running, jumping or changing direction. Soft, flexible uppers have a broken-in feel, so they're court-ready straight out of the box. Choose shoes with mesh and strategic perforations for breathability that keeps feet cool when the pressure rises.