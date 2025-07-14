Nike debuts the cutting-edge Air Jordan 40

AJ40 Is designed for the Next Generation of Ballers
Product news
Built for responsiveness with a classic style, this shoe is made to hoop.
The best basketball shoe serves as a vital support system on the court, helping you jump, stop and change direction without thinking twice. The best ones keep focus off your footwear and on your game, where it firmly belongs.
Nike's Air Jordans have been an on-court staple for four decades, setting the bar for innovative technology that doesn't sacrifice on style. These shoes have been continuously upgraded over time to ensure that Air Jordans remain the best in class. Now, there's a cutting-edge new addition to the Air Jordan franchise: the AJ40.
The Air Jordan 40 builds on the Jordan legacy, with new modifications to make this game-day shoe unlike any other. AJ40 is built for responsiveness, with an explosive feel to help you navigate the court—and your opponents—with ease.
The AJ40 levels up the iconic Air Jordan shoe that was debuted by Michael Jordan four decades ago, offering subtle nods to the past with modern upgrades to suit the next generation of hoopers.
For the first time in Nike history, Air Jordan 40 features full-length Nike ZoomX foam with a full Zoom Strobel, positioning the shoe's cushioning technology directly beneath the upper for peak responsiveness. ZoomX foam is Nike's lightest and most propulsive foam, giving players an 85 percent energy return to continuously power their game.
The foam has already grabbed headlines for its support in record-setting performances by Nike athletes. Combined with the Zoom Strobel, this brand-new partnership creates a lightweight and slightly bouncy feel underfoot to support explosive movement on the court. Jason Mayden, chief design officer of Jordan Brand, calls this shoe “the Air Jordan of the future.”
Because grip is crucial on the court, the AJ40 delivers an outsole with a unique traction pattern featuring 40-degree angles to help you start, stop and change direction in an instant. The shoe's webbing provides 360-degree containment for a locked-in feel, helping your shoe work with you—not against you—even when redirecting your power at high speeds.
The high-top lands slightly lower on the ankle compared to some past Jordans, while still providing plenty of support for multidirectional play. The visual effect of the streamlined shoe is also stunning, with the classic jumper logo front and centre.
Of course, the shoe's ultra-modern style commands attention, too. A sleek silhouette channels the classic Air Jordan look while pushing the design forward. In a subtle nod to decades of greatness, the shoe's logo is made up entirely of 40-degree angles, a theme that's mirrored in the outsole traction pattern.
Expect to see the AJ40 on the court this season. "I can't wait to take the court in the Air Jordan 40 this season," says basketball star Paolo Banchero, a Jordan Brand athlete. "It's truly a shoe built for today's style of basketball, with the innovative edge that comes from being a member of the Jordan family. That attention to performance will take my game to the next level as I continue to proudly represent the Jumpman, the ultimate symbol of greatness".
Air Jordan 40s feature nine colourways, allowing you to match your shoe to your team—or simply your overall vibe. While these shoes were designed with game day in mind, they offer enough comfort, support and style to see you through long days on your feet.
The all-new Air Jordan 40 launches on 12 July 2025, at jordan.com and select retail locations.