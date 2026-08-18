Women's Trainers

(364)
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Women's Shoes
$210
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoes
$170
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
$180
Nike Rejuven8 Run
Nike Rejuven8 Run Women's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Rejuven8 Run
Women's Shoes
$180
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin Women's Shoes
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin
Women's Shoes
$190
Nike Air Max Dolce
Nike Air Max Dolce Women's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Air Max Dolce
Women's Shoes
$210
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
$120
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's shoes with reflective accents
+7
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's shoes with reflective accents
$170

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Nike Vapor 12 PRM
Nike Vapor 12 PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Just In
Nike Vapor 12 PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
$235
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 'Naomi Osaka'
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 'Naomi Osaka' Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Just In
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 'Naomi Osaka'
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
$225
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
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Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
$170
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
$160
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Nike Moon Shoe OG Women's Shoes
Just In
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Women's Shoes
$135
Nike Moon Shoe OG SP
Nike Moon Shoe OG SP Women's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Moon Shoe OG SP
Women's Shoes
$135
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance' Women's Shoes
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Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance'
Women's Shoes
$260
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
+9
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
$190
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
+6
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
$270
Nike First Sight Shadow
Nike First Sight Shadow Women's Shoes
Nike First Sight Shadow
Women's Shoes
$180
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Nike Zoom Skylon 11 Women's Shoes
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Women's Shoes
$170
Nike First Sight Noir
Nike First Sight Noir Women's Shoes
Nike First Sight Noir
Women's Shoes
$160
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
+2
Nike Vomero Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
$285
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
+10
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
$180
Nike Shox Z Calistra
Nike Shox Z Calistra Women's Shoes
Nike Shox Z Calistra
Women's Shoes
$170
ACG Zegama Hike
ACG Zegama Hike Women's Hiking Shoes
ACG Zegama Hike
Women's Hiking Shoes
$235
Nike Air Max 95 'Big Bubble'
Nike Air Max 95 'Big Bubble' Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 'Big Bubble'
Women's Shoes
$235
Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Women's Shoes
Nike Tennis Classic
Women's Shoes
$120
Nike Shox Z S
Nike Shox Z S Women's Shoes
Nike Shox Z S
Women's Shoes
$170
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
+5
Bestseller
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
$190

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Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
+6
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
$160
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Women's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Women's Shoes
$210
Nike Dunk Low SE 'Gloss'
Nike Dunk Low SE 'Gloss' Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low SE 'Gloss'
Women's Shoes
$150

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Nike Sprint Sister
Nike Sprint Sister Women's Shoes
Nike Sprint Sister
Women's Shoes
$125
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
$165
Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette'
Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
$145

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Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3
Women's Road Racing Shoes
$375

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Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Women's Road Racing Shoes
$225

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Nike Dunk Low SE 'Florette'
Nike Dunk Low SE 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Nike Dunk Low SE 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
$165

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Nike Sprint Sister
Nike Sprint Sister Women's Shoes
Nike Sprint Sister
Women's Shoes
$120

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Nike Total90
Nike Total90 Women's Shoes
Nike Total90
Women's Shoes
$160
Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Tennis Classic
Women's Shoes
$120
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Women's Shoes
$210

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Jordan Trunner LX
Jordan Trunner LX Women's shoes
Jordan Trunner LX
Women's shoes
$170
Nike Total90 SE
Nike Total90 SE Women's Shoes
Nike Total90 SE
Women's Shoes
$170

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Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Women's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Women's Shoes
$210
Jordan Trunner O/S
Jordan Trunner O/S Women's Shoes
+1
Jordan Trunner O/S
Women's Shoes
$145
Nike Tennis Centre 'Florette'
Nike Tennis Centre 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Nike Tennis Centre 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
$160

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Nike MC Trainer 4
Nike MC Trainer 4 Women's Training Shoes
Nike MC Trainer 4
Women's Training Shoes
$105
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Shoes
+3
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Shoes
$85

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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's shoes
$165
Nike Sprint Sister
Nike Sprint Sister Women's Shoes
Nike Sprint Sister
Women's Shoes
$120
Nike Cortez Textile
Nike Cortez Textile Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cortez Textile
Women's Shoes
$120
Nike Air Superfly
Nike Air Superfly Women's Shoes
Nike Air Superfly
Women's Shoes
$135

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Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
$160
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Women's Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Women's Slides
$65

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Nike Victori One
Nike Victori One Women's Slides
Nike Victori One
Women's Slides
$42

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Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low
Women's Shoes
$150

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Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low
Women's Shoes
$150

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Nike Astrograbber Leather
Nike Astrograbber Leather Women's shoes
Nike Astrograbber Leather
Women's shoes
$160

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Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Women's shoes with reflective accents
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Women's shoes with reflective accents
$235

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Sabrina 4 'Light Work'
Sabrina 4 'Light Work' Basketball Shoes
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Sabrina 4 'Light Work'
Basketball Shoes
$170
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'Two 'Pinkies Up' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
$180
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoes
$170
A'Two 'Gold Standard'
A'Two 'Gold Standard' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Gold Standard'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
$210
Nike 24.7
Nike 24.7 Women's Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike 24.7
Women's Shoes
$175
Nike Marina
Nike Marina Women's Slides
Nike Marina
Women's Slides
$38
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Women's Road Running Shoes
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Women's Road Running Shoes
$180
Air Jordan OG
Air Jordan OG Women's Shoes
Air Jordan OG
Women's Shoes
$190

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Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Birds of Paradise'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Birds of Paradise' Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Birds of Paradise'
Women's Shoes
$280
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
$180
Nike Total90 Shox Magia
Nike Total90 Shox Magia Women's Shoes
Nike Total90 Shox Magia
Women's Shoes
$185
Nike Structure Plus
Nike Structure Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Nike Structure Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
$210
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
+5
Bestseller
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
$225

Women's shoes: unleash your power

You're a runner. A weightlifter. A committed cyclist. A passionate footie player. A dedicated HIIT enthusiast. Whatever your exercise passion, our women's trainers are built to help you achieve your potential. Expect carefully designed details such as custom tread patterns to suit the needs of your chosen sport and engineered uppers that support your foot through each stride and movement.

Lightweight uppers: the freedom to move

Because great sporting shoes should never weigh you down, we create our women's sports trainers with light, comfortable materials that set you free to fly. Breathable weaves that flex with each movement of your foot help you stay cool and focused as your body begins to generate heat, while durable leather and faux leather materials ensure your new footwear is built to go the distance. Heading out for an open trail run, or training in wet weather? We have specialist women's sneakers made with water-resistant membranes and finishes, so you can exercise in comfort through challenging conditions.

Supportive inner soles: train with confidence

A pair of specialist sports shoes is a must to protect your muscles and joints from shocks and impacts as you exercise. Shoes for women with our acclaimed Nike Air units built in provide light, responsive cushioning that won't weigh you down. Meanwhile, cushioned padding through the midsole soaks up the energy of each stride, jump and landing, helping to reduce pain and fatigue. If you like your footwear with a springy, propulsive feel, go for women's sneakers with our Nike Zoom Air units and ZoomX foam.

Engineered outsoles to unlock your potential

Our trainers for women come with outsoles designed for the unique needs of your sport, so you can build your performance from the ground up. Lightweight designs with grippy, removable spikes are perfect for lightning-fast track sprints. Meanwhile, durable rubber soles with lightly textured surfaces help you pound out the miles through tough road races and challenging marathons. Repping your team in a must-win footie fixture? Our women's shoe range includes football boots with a selection of stud styles to suit the playing surface and conditions you'll be tackling.

Nike's Move to Zero: protect our planet's future

Safeguarding the health of our environment needs us all to do our bit, so we created Nike's Move to Zero programme. It's a company-wide project with a focused purpose: to take our organisation to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. As part of this commitment, we divert an average of one billion plastic bottles from landfill each year, and repurpose them into high-performance yarns for our footwear and apparel. Ready to join us on the journey? Choose Nike women's trainers from our Sustainable Materials range.

Are women's trainers the same size as men's?

Because women's feet are often shaped differently to men's, we make our ladies' trainers in a size range to suit. Generally, women's shoes are slimmer overall and narrower around the heel. Meanwhile, a typical man's shoe is a similar width from heel to toe, and wider overall. Also, anatomical differences between men and women mean there's sometimes a need for different levels of cushioning. For example, women's arches tend to flatten more during walking, meaning that the right support is crucial.