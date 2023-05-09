- Styling Tips5 Golf Outfits for Women To Wear on the Green
Women's trainers: be the best you
Train hard every time in a pair of Nike women's trainers. Our collection features everything from old-school sneakers to innovative running trainers with refined fits and finishes. And we design every pair to help you conquer that last mile with ease. Responsive soles will propel you forward, while feather-light materials will keep you light.
Cushioning at every step
When it comes to Nike women's shoes, comfort is non-negotiable. Go for pairs with cushioned soles and elevated foam heels to reduce impact. And our low-profile air units may look simple, but we've worked our magic there too. They deliver unbelievable cushioning to keep you going further. For dreamlike comfort, choose women's sneakers with Nike React foam midsoles. The soft rubber delivers an unbeatably smooth ride with every step.
Go retro with vintage-inspired sneakers
Our footwear heritage stretches back to 1964, and you'll find plenty of classic Nike designs here. We first released the much-loved Air Max in 1987, and the line is still going strong today. A celebration of athleticism, our new Air Max shoes blend iconic style with innovative features. Or go back even further in time with a pair of high-top Nike Blazer Mid '77s. Featuring our iconic Swoosh logo, these shoes still look fresh.
Push harder in technical textiles
Whether you're finishing up a HIIT workout or tackling a run, you'll want to stay cool and comfortable. To keep air circulating, we use lightweight materials to make our ladies' trainers. Choose styles with mesh panels for extra airflow. And opt for shoes with Flyknit technology for breathability where you need it most.
Upgrade your everyday wardrobe with our women's shoes
Boost your wardrobe, as well as your workout, with a timeless pair of Nike shoes for women. Practical shapes and muted tones are perfect for everyday wear, and there are always our chunky designs with '90s styling for when you want to make a statement. Keep it classic in fresh white and midnight black, or experiment with bright colours. Look out for edgy detailing like clear windows in the soles and contrasting back tabs.
Grip and stability
Whether you're running in your local park or exploring in the countryside, Nike women's trainers are tuned for any adventure. With soles crafted from durable materials, they'll keep you on track wear after wear. Padded tongues offer security and softness, while structured sides support your ankles and arches. And on even the most unpredictable terrain, our grippy soles will give you traction.
Choosing your women's trainers
Find women's trainers that are right for you. Whether you're hitting the streets or the treadmill, our shoes will get you there in comfort. When your workouts heat up, our technical fabrics are there to cool you down. And when you want to go faster and further than you've ever been before, our responsive foam and cushioned heels will keep you going.