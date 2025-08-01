The JA 3 release is Morant's most personalised shoe to date

Later, Ja would come to Nike WHQ in Beaverton, Oregon, with his family for a more in-depth meeting. During the sessions, Ja didn't just offer feedback. He was in it. Hands-on, throwing ideas on a whiteboard alongside the design team and painting using spray paint. That shift sparked something new. And it led to the most personalised Ja shoe yet.

When Ja painted a Swoosh, it wasn’t in the usual way. He angled it – diagonal, bold, intentional. Nethongkome noticed it right away. That angle? It echoed the slant of the letter “J.” The addition of the letter A, lined up right next to it, became the kismet design decision to unite a Nike signature and Ja's personal mark. The Ja 3's standout detail is one first dreamt up by Ja himself.

As Nike Basketball's first Gen Z signature athlete, Ja is rewriting not just the rules of the game, but the rules of the creative process, and in turn developing a shoe with which any player can confidently step on the court.