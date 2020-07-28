8 Wind-Down Stretches to Do Before Bed

By Kirsty Godso
Release the day’s tension for a better night’s rest.
Relaxed muscles can help you get a better night’s sleep. I’ll take you through this easy stretching routine to help you wind down before bed.
Hold each stretch for at least 30 seconds, and if it’s one-sided, do each side for 30 seconds.
We’ll cover:
01. Kneeling Hip Flexor Stretch
This stretches your hip flexors including your psoas, a core muscle that connects your lower back to your upper leg.
02. 90/90 Stretch
A great hip release if you have tight hip rotators and a nice alternative to pigeon pose.
03. Supported Figure-4 Stretch
Use your couch, bed, or a chair to lower yourself down and stretch the hip rotators, namely the piriformis.
04. Lat Stretch
You’ll feel a release in your shoulder blades and down through your lats, the largest muscles in your back.
05. Supported Hamstring Stretch
Using a support can help you loosen up your hamstrings if they’re tight.
06. Frog Stretch
This is a great stretch for the groin and hips.
07. Lying Chest Stretch
If you do push-ups, rows, carry heavy bags, or work on a computer, this stretch helps release the muscles of the chest, front, shoulder, and arms.
08. Child’s Pose
Finish with this relaxing pose while you get in tune with your breath.
Now you’re ready for a good night’s sleep!