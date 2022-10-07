3 Vitamin and Mineral Deficiencies That Could Derail Your Workout

Vitamin D is a powerful player in overall health and wellbeing — but it’s only found naturally in a few foods. Many foods such as milk, some orange juice and some breakfast cereals have been fortified with vitamin D to help increase its consumption. The amount of vitamin D that’s present in animal foods such as fish, eggs, and dairy products depends on what the animals themselves have been eating.

Another way you can get vitamin D? Sunlight — your skin absorbs light from the sun and creates vitamin D in the body. According to the Institute of Medicine, the recommended dietary allowance of vitamin D for adults ages 19-70 is 600 IU per day (again, for those who aren’t pregnant or breastfeeding). For context, half of a filet of farm-raised Atlantic salmon (178 grams) contains 936 IU, making it one of the richest food sources of vitamin D. And you don’t have to worry about eating more than the recommended dietary allowance some days — data has shown that most Americans don’t get enough of the vitamin.

Necessary for proper immune function and healthy bones and muscles, adequate levels of vitamin D are critical for getting a solid workout done without feeling depleted. Not to mention, the vitamin also helps boost your recovery from a workout, as well.