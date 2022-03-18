The Best Slip-On Sneakers for Men and Women

Best Slip-On Nike Sneakers Without Laces
Buying Guide
Looking for comfortable sneakers to make getting out the door faster and more convenient? Check out these no-lace sneakers for everyday wear.
No-lace shoes are a no brainer for those who prefer a hassle-free experience when slipping on sneakers. And you don’t have to sacrifice comfort or quality if you’re going laceless. Check out this list of Nike’s best easy on-and-off sneakers ready for a range of activities.
Nike FlyEase
Nike’s FlyEase footwear is designed with accessible features that make the shoes easy and quick to get into, while providing comfort and performance benefits for a range of sports and activities. Check out some of Nike’s most popular FlyEase shoes.
1.For High-Performance Training: Nike Metcon FlyEase
If your gym routine is packed with different cross-training exercises, check out the Nike Metcon FlyEase. These shoes have a collapsible heel that can be slipped on hands-free. The heel then snaps back to secure your foot. The Nike Metcon FlyEase is designed with stability and durability to stand up to the push and pull of serious strength training, and the lightweight, responsive Nike React cushioning dials up the comfort.
2.For Support and Bounce: Nike Air Zoom Tempo Next% FlyEase
The Nike Air Zoom Tempo Next% FlyEase is easy to slip on thanks to a step-in entry and lacing mechanism that can be adjusted with one hand. While this shoe isn’t 100-percent laceless, the quick-lace option is the next best thing to tighten and release as needed. Once you’ve got it on, this shoe is top-notch. The rubber sole design gives traction where your foot needs it most, and the upper is made from a translucent, high-tenacity Flyknit material for major comfort and breathability.
3.For Everyday Running: Nike Air Zoom Pegasus FlyEase
If you’re looking for an everyday running shoe, The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus FlyEase is Nike’s workhorse trainer with a wider forefoot and a FlyEase entry system that gets your feet quickly in and out on your daily runs. It has the same cushioned support you love and expect from the Pegasus, plus a range of colorways so you can run in shoes that feel like you.
Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit
Nike FlyEase footwear isn’t the only option for easy, slip-on shoes. In fact, the Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit is a fully laceless sneaker, secured with heel and tongue pull tabs that look sleek and offers premium comfort and cushioning for everyday walks or runs. Nike React technology delivers a soft, smooth, responsive ride. The latest in Flywire technology features an elastic design that intertwines with the Flyknit upper, helping your foot feel secure as you move.
Nike Skate
If you’re not looking for a running or training shoe, but you still want quality and durability in your slip-ons, go for Nike skate shoes. These shoes will offer performance benefits and grip for skateboarders, but they’re also effortlessly stylish. Nike makes several slip-on skate styles, including the Nike SB Zoom Verona Slip and the Nike SB Chron Slip, which both provide the comfort you’ll want for an everyday slip-on shoe.
How to Choose Easy On-and-Off Sneakers for You
The ability to quickly and securely slip your feet in and out of the shoes is the star feature of no-lace sneakers, but it’s also important to test them out to make sure they stay snug and secure on your foot. With a new pair of slip-on sneakers, make sure to give them a test drive with a walk or run around the block before you venture out on a long run or intense workout in them. It’s also important to consider the following features when you’re buying a new pair:
- Material: Look for breathable and lightweight materials. If your feet tend to get on the sweatier side, look for slip-ons with an upper section made from mesh or knits, which are well-ventilated and keep your feet cool and dry.
- Support: The level of support depends on the type of exercise you’re doing, but regardless of whether you’re walking or running, look for high-quality cushioning, like Nike React or Nike ZoomX foam.
- Traction: The bottom of the shoe should be tough, grippy and made from durable rubber.
Pick the shoe that makes the most sense with your lifestyle and personal style so you can continue to stay active — without dealing with the extra energy spent on lacing up your shoes.