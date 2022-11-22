Why Self-massage Is the Ultimate Pre-workout Method

According to Jones, self-massage is an essential practice for injury prevention in athletes. “It helps decrease the risk of muscle strains and other common injuries,” he said.

(Related: Common Injuries to Watch Out For, According to Physical Therapists)

Massaging the muscles can be incredibly healing, thanks to its ability to increase blood flow. This oxygenates your cells, which speeds up the repair process. Additionally, research by scientists at Wyss Institute and Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences found that massage has the ability to compress the cells that cause inflammation in the muscle tissue, which can also contribute to muscle repair.

Self-massage also “decreases micro-trauma in your tissues, which may be responsible for soreness in the days following a workout,” Jones said. “As a result, you’ll be able to recover more quickly so that you can get back to training or compete as soon as possible,” he said.

Also known as DOMS — or delayed onset muscle soreness — sore muscles can start within 24 hours of a workout and last up to seven days (with the peak soreness occurring within the first three days). While it’s not entirely known what causes DOMS, research shows that self-massage is particularly good for alleviating DOMS symptoms and, therefore, helping you recover faster.

If you’re using self-massage to speed up recovery time, it’s important to connect with a medical professional to learn the proper techniques and methods that are right for you.

“When a specific muscle or body part isn’t working the way it is supposed to, it is susceptible to injury, as are other body parts that are forced to take on the additional work,” said Matt Tanneberg, D.C., C.S.C.S.

When massaging your muscles for injury prevention, he recommended creating a pre-exercise routine that includes “a dynamic warm-up that ideally mimics some or all of the movements you will be performing, followed by self-massage on any areas that feel tense, tight, or limited.”