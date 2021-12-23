8 Tips for Running with Your Dog

Weather matters when it comes to running outside with your pup. There are certain times of year when pet owners may have to say "no" to running together outside with their pooch. This happens most often when the weather reaches extremes in cold or heat.



In the Summer



Dogs don’t do well in heat or humidity, thanks to their fur coats. It’s best to postpone a run with your dog when it’s more than 80 degrees or the humidity is more than 70 percent. This may mean moving an afternoon run to the morning before the temperature rises, or holding off altogether during a heat wave.



Running with your dog in hot weather can increase their risk of suffering from heat stroke, dehydration or heat exhaustion. These can all be serious conditions and may require an immediate trip to the vet.



Hard surfaces like pavement can also damage your dog’s paws when it’s too hot outside, so consider running on natural grass or trail running in the shade when things heat up. Since the pavement traps heat, it’s always hotter than the air outside. Test the pavement temperature by seeing if you can comfortably hold your hand to it for ten seconds, according to the American Kennel Club.



In the Winter



It’s easier to run with dogs in the colder weather. Even though there are some dangers, many dogs love being outside in the cold. They do have a built-in fur coat, after all.



To judge whether or not you can run with your dog in cold weather is easy. If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them. Even if you do go out, it’s best to limit runs to shorter distances in the winter to play it safe.



How much your dog loves the cold depends on their breed, size and the thickness of their coat. Cold-weather running won’t be for every dog, and you do have to watch out for dangers such as frostbite, windburn and exposure. It’s also good to remember that dogs get colder faster than people do since they’re naturally closer to the ground.



You’ll also need to watch out for your dog’s paws in the cold weather, just like when it’s hot. You might want to buy some puppy booties to not only help keep their paws warm, but also to protect them from salt and chemical deicers on the road. Both of these can damage a dog’s soft paws.