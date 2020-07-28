During this down time, you’re in a great spot to reevaluate your training goals and decide what’s next. For your training sessions, go back to repeat some of your favorite workouts from your plan, or try a workout or two from different plans to see which one you want to tackle next. You can also go back to your completed plan and focus more on the holistic advice components – nutrition, sleep, recovery – that you didn’t have time to fully nail before.



This way, once your deload week is done, you’re ready to get back at it — refreshed, motivated and stronger than ever.