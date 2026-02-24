Nike Pegasus 42: A Powerful Update for the Beloved Nike Road Running Shoe

Loyal Nike Pegasus fans and runners everywhere can soon slip into the Pegasus 42, the latest version of the beloved road running shoe known for its comfortable, responsive and lightweight feel.

First introduced in 1982, the Pegasus is Nike’s longest running and best-selling running shoe, emphasizing responsive cushioning for all-day wear. The Pegasus 42 is the same fan-favorite shoe, albeit with a few exciting tweaks to its technologies, making this latest model the most powerful and responsive yet.