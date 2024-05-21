Make Sport Spaces Work for Girls

Girls need gear that fits, apparel that suits them, nearby spaces that are clean and safe to manage hygiene needs, and practices scheduled in places and at times that won’t risk their physical safety. While you can’t necessarily build a better bathroom, you can create a safe and comfortable experience by considering these needs when planning sport sessions and locations.

And remember, lots of girls aren’t encouraged to play sports. Just showing up is a risk, so it’s even more important for her to have a positive, healthy environment that allows her to feel safe and have fun and is free of discrimination and judgement.