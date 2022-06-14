Finding a shoe that fits perfectly can be difficult, but measuring your feet to find your size is a great place to start.

Poorly fitting shoes can be a real pain. Chafing, blisters and calluses can distract you from moving freely. But finding the right fi isn't always easy — research shows that up to 72 percent of people are wearing the wrong size shoe, which is associated with foot pain and foot disorders.

If you want to avoid getting stuck on a trek with footwear that rubs or pinches, finding your accurate shoe sizing and width is key. When your shoes fit like a glove, you’ll barely notice you’re wearing them.

Additionally, knowing your exact foot size allows you to buy shoes online with confidence. Then you can walk, run, hike and play without discomfort. Follow these instructions to measure your feet and find that perfect fitting pair of shoes.