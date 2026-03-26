The Best Tips To Start Running

How do you know what you need? Muller’s pro tip is to focus on what goes immediately against your body. This includes running shoes, a high-impact sports bra for women, and shorts with compression.

When it comes to picking the right shoes, all our experts recommend going to a running store to get fitted. At the store, they’ll watch you walk and, based on your pronation, will likely recommend different styles like neutral or stability running shoes. Make sure to walk around the store or, if they have a treadmill, run in the shoes, to find out what’s most comfortable.

Pro tip: Hislop says to go shopping for running shoes at the end of the day when your feet are swollen. “If the shoe is too tight at the end of the day, then it's definitely going to be too tight when you run.”

Next, you’ll want to consider a GPS watch or running app, which can monitor pace and distance. The Nike Run Club (NRC) app has additional features, such as audio-guided runs and training plans, to help you tackle your first race.

Additional gear comes down to preference, climate and what makes you the most comfortable. Sunglasses, a hat, sunscreen and antichafing products can make a run much more pleasant, especially on hot, sunny days. And running in cold weather or the rain might require gloves or a rain jacket to stay warm and dry. You might also consider a hydration vest, water bottle, or gels.