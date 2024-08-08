The Electric Pack: A Futuristic New Colorway With a Nod to the Past
Product News
The new looks combine an iconic Ostrich print with a bold new performance color.
- The Nike Electric Pack is a bold new colorway launching across select Nike performance shoe models for men, women and kids.
- Combining the iconic Ostrich print with Total Orange, a Nike performance color launching in the summer of 2024, the Electric Pack nods to the past in a new way.
- The Electric Pack release date is set for July 24, 2024, with the designs available for purchase on nike.com.
Nike is releasing a fiery new performance print that is making sneakerheads go wild. The Electric Pack colorway — featuring an iconic Ostrich print and a new brand performance color in bright orange called Total Orange — will appear across 55 Nike performance shoes for men, women and kids.
In 1987, Nike designer Tinker Hatfield introduced the featured Ostrich print — now iconic in the Nike palette. As the story goes, while exploring New York City’s SoHo neighborhood one day, Hatfield spotted a bold Ostrich-print couch in the window of an upscale furniture store. He became enamored with the fabric’s natural elements and organic texture. The discovery of these standout elements led Hatfield to design a performance shoe for Nike inspired by the same bold, transformative print. The unlikely pairing applied lifestyle elements to a high-performance product, a revolutionary concept at a time when athletic wear and high fashion didn’t mix.
This time, the animal print is made even bolder by combining it with Total Orange, a Nike performance color set to appear globally. According to Nike designers, the resulting combination exudes a winning attitude, one that’s bold, fearless and irreverent.
“We wanted to take something you wouldn’t think about in the context of performance — the Safari pattern — and create an artifact that signaled this new era of sport,” says Caroline Abero, Sr. Director, Women’s Footwear and Apparel at Nike. “We’re bringing sport and culture together on the playing field and creating a new look of sport for the next generation.”
The design of the Nike Electric Pack has a bold, energetic feel to appeal to animal print lovers and athletes of all ages. The colorway will be introduced to 55 different performance footwear styles for men, women and children, each incorporating the Ostrich print and Total Orange color in a slightly different design. Among these performance shoe models are the Alphafly, designed for speed running; Pegasus, intended for road running; G.T. Hustle, a basketball shoe; and Infiniti Tour, a golf shoe.
The Electric Pack launches across select performance shoe models July 24, 2024, on nike.com.