✅ Start With the Unexpected: Find a favorite item or two and build your look around them. Think statement sunglasses, sneakers, or a piece of clothing in a bold color.

✅ Build Up: Choose pieces that support your goals, however you like to move, mix it up, or turn heads. Think layers like the Nike Pro Shorts, long-sleeves and tanks, and the Nike Sportswear Pleated Skirt. It’s about feeling supported while also feeling creative.

✅ Add On: Think you’re done? Take it one step further. Add a hat or hairband to make this look all your own.