5 Arm Workouts To Improve Upper Body Strength, According To Personal Trainers

Arm workouts offer a range of benefits: from making daily activities simpler to targeting the muscles in your upper body for improved posture.

"Arm workouts assist in increasing your metabolic rate, which can lead to a decrease in body fat when coupled with a proper nutrition regimen," said NASM-certified personal trainer and performance coach Keith Hodges, founder of Mind in Muscle Coaching in Los Angeles.

Not to mention, strengthening your arms may also play a pivotal role in injury prevention. "Your upper body strength training routine will improve the strength of your muscles and bones," said ACE-certified personal trainer, Stephanie Thomas. "If you experience a fall, you might be at less risk of a more significant injury due to the fall."

Below, Hodges and Thomas identify five moves that they think may qualify as the best arm workouts to try. These exercises target different areas of the arms, including the biceps (front of the arms), triceps (back of the arms), and forearms, as well as other key upper body muscles such as the chest and shoulders.

(Related: How To Start Doing Pull-Ups, According To Experts)