How to Get Bigger Biceps

In 2014, the American Council on Exercise (ACE) compiled a list of the best biceps exercises to help certified personal trainers develop programs for their clients. They commissioned exercise scientists at the University of Wisconsin — LaCrosse and its Clinical Exercise Physiology program to find out which movements are most effective.

They tested seven popular exercises, most of which were variations of the basic biceps curl. A basic biceps curl can be performed standing or seated with a weight in each hand and the arms fully extended alongside the body. The movement simply involves keeping the upper arm stable while bending the lower arm with some form of resistance (resistance band, dumbbell, barbell) and bringing the weight up close to the shoulder.

According to ACE, these exercises (in order of effectiveness) are best for building your biceps:

Concentration curl: From a seated position, position your elbow against the inner thigh and perform curls one arm at a time using a dumbbell. Cable curl: Use resistance from a cable machine to perform curls either one or both arms at a time. Chin-up: Using an underhand grip, pull the body towards a chin-up bar with or without assistance. Barbell curl: Use a barbell with weight plates to stand and do basic curls. EZ curl (wide grip): Perform a basic curl with this specialized bar, which has special angled grips to help you target the biceps (or triceps depending on the exercise performed) and reduce injury. EZ curl (narrow grip): Use the narrow grip on the bar, which places the hands slightly narrower than shoulder-width apart. Incline curl: Start by sitting on a weight bench with the torso leaning slightly back and the hands hanging below the shoulder (when fully extended) with one dumbbell in each hand. Preacher curl: Use a preacher curl machine for this curl variation, which positions the elbows at an angle below the shoulders.

Other popular bicep workout exercises that were not studied include a hammer curl, push-ups, diamond push-ups, and the reverse-grip bent-over row.