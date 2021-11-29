Does HIIT Really Work? The Benefits of HIIT Workouts

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) focuses on short bursts of intense exercise. If you’re short on time but want to feel the burn, then HIIT workouts are for you.



HIIT has maintained its popularity over the years for one good reason: It works! This type of interval training has a number of science-backed benefits linked to weight loss, enhanced performance and cardiovascular fitness. So what exactly is HIIT?



HIIT workouts alternate between short periods of high intensity anaerobic exercise and short periods of recovery. During the period of anaerobic exercise, you work at maximum capacity. Your heart rate is high, anywhere between 80 to 95 percent of your maximal heart rate (MHR).



It’s hard to maintain this heart rate for very long. That’s why the work period of any high-intensity interval training is limited. You give it all you’ve got for anywhere between 15 to 45 seconds, depending on the type of exercise you’re doing and your fitness levels.



After this short burst of exercise, you recover. This might be active aerobic recovery, like switching from sprinting to walking on a treadmill. Or you might jump off the treadmill to catch your breath. In this recovery period, which typically lasts up to a minute, you’re letting your heart rate come back down. You’re giving your body a quick break to recover before it has to get back to work.



Alternating between work and recovery is the foundation of high-intensity interval training. It’s short, intense and powerful. An entire HIIT workout shouldn’t take long — 15 minutes is usually recommended. If you’ve worked at 95 percent of your MHR you’ll know why — it’s hard to sustain! In fact, it’s better to limit the duration of HIIT to avoid total burnout.