Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Soccer
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Tops & T-Shirts

      Womens Soccer Tops & T-Shirts

      Pick Up Today
      Jerseys
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop by Price 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Sports & Activities 
      (1)
      Soccer
      Color 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Soccer Club Teams 
      (0)
      Uniform Type 
      (0)
      Nike Mercurial 25th Anniversary
      Nike Mercurial 25th Anniversary Women's T-Shirt
      Just In
      Nike Mercurial 25th Anniversary
      Women's T-Shirt
      $35
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Women's Short-Sleeve Top
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Women's Short-Sleeve Top
      $42
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Women's Short-Sleeve Soccer Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Women's Short-Sleeve Soccer Top
      $32
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Women's Soccer Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Women's Soccer Drill Top
      $55
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Women's Long-Sleeve Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Women's Long-Sleeve Drill Top
      $75
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Soccer Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Soccer Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      $30
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Soccer Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Soccer Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
      $25
      FFF
      FFF Women's Nike Pre-Match Soccer Top
      FFF
      Women's Nike Pre-Match Soccer Top
      U.S. 2020 Stadium Home (4-Star)
      U.S. 2020 Stadium Home (4-Star) Women's Soccer Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      U.S. 2020 Stadium Home (4-Star)
      Women's Soccer Jersey
      U.S.
      U.S. Women's Nike T-Shirt
      U.S.
      Women's Nike T-Shirt
      $30
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Women's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Soccer Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Soccer Top
      $70
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Jersey
      $95
      USMNT 2022/23 Stadium Home
      USMNT 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      USMNT 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Jersey
      $95
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Drill Top
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Drill Top
      $85
      U.S.
      U.S. Women's Nike Soccer Top
      U.S.
      Women's Nike Soccer Top
      $50
      Tottenham
      Tottenham Women's T-Shirt
      Tottenham
      Women's T-Shirt
      $30
      U.S. 2021 Stadium Away
      U.S. 2021 Stadium Away Women's Soccer Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      U.S. 2021 Stadium Away
      Women's Soccer Jersey
      U.S.
      U.S. Women's Crop Soccer T-Shirt
      U.S.
      Women's Crop Soccer T-Shirt
      $30
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Women's Nike Dri-FIT T-Shirt
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT T-Shirt
      $35
      Club América
      Club América Women's Nike Short-Sleeve Soccer Top
      Club América
      Women's Nike Short-Sleeve Soccer Top
      $65
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Soccer Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Soccer Top
      $50
      France National Team 2022/23 Stadium Away (Kylian Mbappe)
      France National Team 2022/23 Stadium Away (Kylian Mbappe) Women's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Jersey
      France National Team 2022/23 Stadium Away (Kylian Mbappe)
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Jersey
      $130
      U.S.
      U.S. Women's Nike Core T-Shirt
      U.S.
      Women's Nike Core T-Shirt
      $30
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Jersey
      $95