Women’s Fleece Pants & Tights
Find lightweight comfort and targeted warmth with women’s fleece pants and tights from Nike. Shop an assortment of lengths, fits, colors and prints for all types of athletes. Take advantage of styles that incorporate signature Tech Fleece fabric and find women’s pants that are light, warm and engineered for performance. Combine fleece pants with fleece hoodies for a streamlined look that will get you ready for all levels of activity. Shop fleece pants for girls, boys and men, and check out the entire collection of women’s fleece for more protective clothing options.