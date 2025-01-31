  1. Lifestyle
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Jackets & Vests

Plus Size Lifestyle Jackets & Vests

Gender 
(0)
Women
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Color 
(0)
Shop by Price 
(0)
Brand 
(0)
Sports 
(1)
Lifestyle
More Sizes 
(1)
Plus Size
Fit 
(0)
Features 
(0)
Pockets 
(0)
Nike Sportswear Essential
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Essential
Women's Oversized Bomber Jacket (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
Women's Therma-FIT Loose Parka (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Essential
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Essential
Women's Oversized UV Woven Coaches' Jacket (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Classic Wovens
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic Wovens
Women's Loose UV Hooded Jacket (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
Women's Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Jacket (Plus Size)
Nike Windrunner
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Windrunner
Women's Loose UV Woven Full-Zip Jacket (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Women's Oversized Repel UV Protection Jacket (Plus Size)
$90
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Women's Knit Jacket (Plus Size)
$100
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Long Cardigan (Plus Size)
$95