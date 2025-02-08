  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Hoodies & Pullovers

Plus Size Hoodies & Pullovers

Collections 
(0)
Gender 
(0)
Women
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Color 
(0)
Shop by Price 
(0)
Brand 
(0)
Sports 
(0)
Lifestyle
Training & Gym
Dance
More Sizes 
(1)
Plus Size
Fit 
(0)
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie (Plus Size)
$80
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Women's Pullover Hoodie (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Women's Pullover Hoodie (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Loose Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Plush
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Plush
Women's Oversized Cozy Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Women's 1/2-Zip Sweatshirt (Plus Size)
Jordan Flight Fleece
undefined undefined
Jordan Flight Fleece
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Plush
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Plush
Women's Slim Long-Sleeve Cozy Fleece 1/2-Zip Top (Plus Size)
Nike Therma-FIT One
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Therma-FIT One
Women's Pullover Hoodie (Plus Size)
Nike One
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's Therma-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Fleece Top (Plus Size)
Nike One
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's Therma-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Fleece Printed Top (Plus Size)
Jordan Flight Fleece
undefined undefined
Jordan Flight Fleece
Women's Satin-Lined Pullover Hoodie (Plus Size)
Nike Dri-FIT One
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT One
Women's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie (Plus Size)
$70
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt (Plus Size)
$60
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie (Plus Size)
$70
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
undefined undefined
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Pullover Hoodie (Plus Size)
$65
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Women's Mock-Neck 1/2-Zip Graphic Top (Plus Size)
$70
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Long Cardigan (Plus Size)
$95