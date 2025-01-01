  1. New
    2. /
  2. Accessories and Equipment

New Kids Accessories and Equipment(14)

Nike Dunk x LEGO® Set
Nike Dunk x LEGO® Set Sneaker-Building Kit with Exclusive Minifigure
Coming Soon
Nike Dunk x LEGO® Set
Sneaker-Building Kit with Exclusive Minifigure
$100
Nike
Nike Big Kids' Crew Undershirt (2-Pack)
Just In
Nike
Big Kids' Crew Undershirt (2-Pack)
$20
Jordan
Jordan Clear School Backpack (17L)
Just In
Jordan
Clear School Backpack (17L)
$50
Jordan
Jordan Big Kids' Retro 5 Cap
Jordan
Big Kids' Retro 5 Cap
46% off
Jordan Lunch Tote
Jordan Lunch Tote Lunch Bag (3L)
Just In
Jordan Lunch Tote
Lunch Bag (3L)
$32
Jordan Jumpman Snapback
Jordan Jumpman Snapback Big Kids' Hat
Just In
Jordan Jumpman Snapback
Big Kids' Hat
$20
Nike Rise
Nike Rise Kids' Structured Trucker Cap
Just In
Nike Rise
Kids' Structured Trucker Cap
$24
Air Jordan Lunch Backpack
Air Jordan Lunch Backpack Big Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
Just In
Air Jordan Lunch Backpack
Big Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
$55
Nike Surge LT
Nike Surge LT Big Kids' Lacrosse Complete Stick
Just In
Nike Surge LT
Big Kids' Lacrosse Complete Stick
$55
Nike Victory LT
Nike Victory LT Big Kids' Lacrosse Complete Stick
Just In
Nike Victory LT
Big Kids' Lacrosse Complete Stick
$65
Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
Just In
Nike Brasilia JDI
Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
$27
Jordan Essential
Jordan Essential Ball Pump
Just In
Jordan Essential
Ball Pump
$15
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Big Kids' Football Sleeve 4.0
Just In
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Big Kids' Football Sleeve 4.0
$28
Nike
Nike Baby Waffle Knit Socks (6 Pairs)
Nike
Baby Waffle Knit Socks (6 Pairs)
$15