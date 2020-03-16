Men’s Fleece Pants & Tights
Experience the versatility and lasting comfort of men’s fleece pants from Nike. Find an assortment of fits, sizes and colors for all style preferences and athletic endeavors. Take advantage of lightweight and flexible fabric materials including Tech Fleece and Dri-FIT, and find the fleece pants that align with your training routine and lifestyle. Pair your favorite pants and joggers with fleece hoodies for a complete look that will put you in position to tackle your training in all types of climates. Shop fleece pants for women, boys and girls, and discover even more options with the full collection of men’s fleece gear.