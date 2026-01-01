  1. Training & Gym
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Pants and Tights
    4. /
  4. Tights & Leggings

Green Training & Gym Tights & Leggings(21)

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Tights
Best Seller
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Tights
$37
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 5" Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 5" Shorts
33% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
25% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
25% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Leggings with Shine Accents
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Leggings with Shine Accents
25% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
43% off

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 3" Shorts with Shine Accents
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 3" Shorts with Shine Accents
25% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
29% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
$70
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
Best Seller
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
$68
NikeSKIMS Shine
NikeSKIMS Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 26" Leggings
Best Seller
NikeSKIMS Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 26" Leggings
$108
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Footsie Grip Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Footsie Grip Leggings
$128
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted V-Panel Straight Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted V-Panel Straight Leggings
$128
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 29" Leggings
Best Seller
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 29" Leggings
$118
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Slim Flared Leggings
Best Seller
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Slim Flared Leggings
$128
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 5" Printed Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 5" Printed Shorts
$50
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 3" Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 3" Biker Shorts
$40
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 26" Knee Grip Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 26" Knee Grip Leggings
$128
NikeSKIMS Shine
NikeSKIMS Shine Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Shine
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
$68
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 26" Leggings
Best Seller
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 26" Leggings
$118
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted V-Line 26" Leggings
Best Seller
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted V-Line 26" Leggings
$118