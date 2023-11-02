Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Basketball
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Hoodies & Pullovers

      Girls Basketball Hoodies & Pullovers

      Kids 
      (1)
      Girls
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Shop by Price 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Color 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Sports & Activities 
      (1)
      Basketball
      Technology 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Lining 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Big Kids' (Girls') Training Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Big Kids' (Girls') Training Hoodie
      $50
      LeBron
      LeBron Big Kids' Basketball Pullover Hoodie
      LeBron
      Big Kids' Basketball Pullover Hoodie
      $62
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Nike Culture of Basketball Big Kids' Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Big Kids' Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
      $62
      Giannis
      Giannis Big Kids' Basketball Hoodie
      Member Product
      Giannis
      Big Kids' Basketball Hoodie
      $62
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Big Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Big Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      $65
      Nike Multi+
      Nike Multi+ Big Kids' Therma-FIT Pullover Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Multi+
      Big Kids' Therma-FIT Pullover Hoodie
      $55