  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Hoodies & Pullovers

Fleece Hoodies & Pullovers

+ More
+ More
Fleece
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Tech Fleece Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Tech Fleece
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
$62.97
$100
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
$100
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Pullover Hoodie
$45
Nike Sportswear Winterized Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Winterized Tech Fleece Big Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Winterized Tech Fleece
Big Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
$92.97
$110
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Big Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Big Kids' Pullover Hoodie
$30.97
$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women’s 1/4-Zip Sherpa Fleece Crop Top
Nike Sportswear
Women’s 1/4-Zip Sherpa Fleece Crop Top
$52.97
$70
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Pullover Training Hoodie
Nike Therma
Men's Pullover Training Hoodie
$50
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Full-Zip Training Hoodie
Nike Therma
Men's Full-Zip Training Hoodie
$35.97
$60
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Winterized Full-Zip Training Hoodie
Nike Therma
Men's Winterized Full-Zip Training Hoodie
$90.97
$120
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Big Kids' (Girls') Sherpa Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Big Kids' (Girls') Sherpa Jacket
$57.97
$70
Nike Air
Nike Air Big Kids' (Girls') Pullover Hoodie
Nike Air
Big Kids' (Girls') Pullover Hoodie
$60
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Big Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Training Hoodie
Nike Therma
Big Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Training Hoodie
$44.97
$50
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Fleece Dress
Nike Sportswear Essential
Women's Fleece Dress
$46.97
$75
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women’s Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Women’s Pullover Hoodie
$55.97
$90
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
$55
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Little Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Little Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
$44
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Little Kids' Crew
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Little Kids' Crew
$43.97
$55
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Cape
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Women's Cape
$58.97
$110
Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Men's Pullover Hoodie
Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
Men's Pullover Hoodie
$70
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Big Kids' (Boys') Sherpa Jacket
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Big Kids' (Boys') Sherpa Jacket
$62.97
$75
Nike Air
Nike Air Big Kids' Crew
Nike Air
Big Kids' Crew
$45.97
$55
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
Nike Pro
Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
$75
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Big Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Big Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
$33.97
$40
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Big Kids' (Boys') Camo Training Pullover Hoodie
Nike Therma
Big Kids' (Boys') Camo Training Pullover Hoodie
$37.97
$45

FLEECE HOODIES & PULLOVERS

Get ready for your daily activities with signature styles of fleece hoodies and pullovers from Nike. Featuring a collection of no-zip and full-zip designs, Nike fleece hoodies are designed to meet the preferences and requirements of all types of athletes. Lightweight fabric technologies keep you warm without slowing you down with excess material. Pair your favorite styles of hoodies with fleece pants for a streamlined look that will help get you ready to move. Shop fleece hoodies for men, women, boys and girls, and be sure to explore the complete collection of Nike fleece for additional apparel options.