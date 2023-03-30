Skip to main content
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Pro FG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Pro FG Big Kids' Firm-Ground Soccer Cleats
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Pro FG
      Big Kids' Firm-Ground Soccer Cleats
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy MG Big Kids' Multi-Ground Soccer Cleats
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Big Kids' Multi-Ground Soccer Cleats
      CR7
      CR7 Big Kids' Short-Sleeve Soccer Top
      CR7
      Big Kids' Short-Sleeve Soccer Top
      $35
      CR7
      CR7 Big Kids' Soccer Shorts
      CR7
      Big Kids' Soccer Shorts
      $35
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy TF
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy TF Big Kids' Turf Soccer Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy TF
      Big Kids' Turf Soccer Shoes
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy IC
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy IC Big Kids' Indoor/Court Soccer Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy IC
      Big Kids' Indoor/Court Soccer Shoes
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Big Kids' Soccer Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Big Kids' Soccer Drill Top
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Soccer Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Soccer Shorts
      $20
      Nike Jr. Streetgato
      Nike Jr. Streetgato Little/Big Kids' Soccer Shoes
      Nike Jr. Streetgato
      Little/Big Kids' Soccer Shoes
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' (Boys') Soccer Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Big Kids' (Boys') Soccer Hoodie
      $50
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG Big Kids' Multi-Ground Soccer Cleats
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG
      Big Kids' Multi-Ground Soccer Cleats
      $70
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy MG
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy MG Big Kids' Multi-Ground Soccer Cleats
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy MG
      Big Kids' Multi-Ground Soccer Cleats
      $60
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Big Kids' (Boys') Soccer T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Big Kids' (Boys') Soccer T-Shirt
      $20
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG Little/Big Kids' Multi-Ground Soccer Cleats
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Little/Big Kids' Multi-Ground Soccer Cleats
      $65
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club FG/MG
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club FG/MG Little/Big Kids' Multi-Ground Soccer Cleats
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club FG/MG
      Little/Big Kids' Multi-Ground Soccer Cleats
      $45
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Soccer Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Soccer Top
      $20
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Soccer Pants
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Soccer Pants
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy TF
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy TF Big Kids' Turf Soccer Shoes
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy TF
      Big Kids' Turf Soccer Shoes
      $60
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy IC
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy IC Big Kids' Indoor/Court Soccer Shoes
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy IC
      Big Kids' Indoor/Court Soccer Shoes
      $60
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Big Kids' Short-Sleeve Soccer Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Big Kids' Short-Sleeve Soccer Top
      $35
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Big Kids' Soccer Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Big Kids' Soccer Shorts
      $32
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy IC
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy IC Little/Big Kids' Indoor/Court Soccer Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy IC
      Little/Big Kids' Indoor/Court Soccer Shoes
      $65
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Club IC
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Club IC Little/Big Kids’ Indoor/Court Soccer Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Club IC
      Little/Big Kids’ Indoor/Court Soccer Shoes
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Big Kids' Soccer Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Big Kids' Soccer Drill Top
      $45