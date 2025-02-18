  1. Soccer
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Pants and Tights

Big Kids Soccer Pants and Tights

Erling Haaland Club Fleece
undefined undefined
Just In
Erling Haaland Club Fleece
Big Kids' Joggers
$55
Nike Therma-FIT Academy
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Therma-FIT Academy
Big Kids' Soccer Pants
$68
CR7 Club Fleece
undefined undefined
CR7 Club Fleece
Big Kids' Soccer Joggers
$55
Nike Academy
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Academy
Big Kids' Dri-FIT Soccer Pants
$45
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
Big Kids' Soccer Pants
$65
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
undefined undefined
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Big Kids' Joggers
Nike Academy
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Academy
Big Kids' Dri-FIT Soccer Tracksuit
$70
Nike Academy
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Academy
Big Kids' Dri-FIT Soccer Track Pants
$52
Nike Academy
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Academy
Big Kids' Dri-FIT Soccer Pants
Nike Dri-FIT Academy
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Academy
Kids' Soccer Tracksuit
$70
Chelsea FC Strike
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Chelsea FC Strike
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Pants
$75
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Big Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Pants
$75
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Big Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Tracksuit
$140
Liverpool FC Third
undefined undefined
Liverpool FC Third
Big Kids' Nike Air Soccer Pants
$90
Nike Pro
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
$27