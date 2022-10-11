Recycle + Donate Your Athletic Gear

Where To Recycle + Donate
Please note, Reuse-a-shoe (our footwear only consumer takeback program for recycling end-of-life Nike footwear) may still be found at most Nike stores.
Check with your local Nike store to see if they accept shoes for recycling.
Select participating Nike stores in the US are piloting this new Recycling + Donation program where you can drop-off both Nike footwear and apparel.
We’re constantly adding new stores to our list to help make sustainability more accessible.
North Park Center
8687 N Central Expressway Suite 618
Dallas, TX, 75225, US
+1 (214) 363-4127
Grapevine Mills
3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy. Suite 611
Grapevine, TX, 76051, US
+1 (972) 355-2487
The Quarry
255 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX, 78209, US
+1 (210) 568-7099
Legacy West
7400 Windrose Avenue, Suite B105
Plano, TX, 75024, US
469-217-3840
Lenox Square
3393 Peachtree Rd. NE Suite 3070
Atlanta, GA, 30326, US
+1 (404) 846-5549
Woodstock
The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta
915 Ridgewalk Pkwy. Suite 200
Woodstock, GA, 30188, US
+1 (678) 445-2487
Atlantic Station
1381 Market Street NW., Suite 13100
Atlanta, GA, 30363, US
+1 (404) 835-1138
Ponce City
675 Ponce De Leon Ave., Suite E-184
Atlanta, GA, 30308, US
+1 (404) 380-1584
Recycling + Donation
A New Life For Retired Product
By recycling and donating what you'll no longer wear, we help keep materials out of landfills.