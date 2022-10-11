Recycle + Donate Your Athletic Gear

Recycling + Donation

Instead of throwing it away, leave it with us. We'll donate or recycle your used Nike athletic gear to make sure it lives on, even when you're done wearing it.

Where To Recycle + Donate

Please note, Reuse-a-shoe (our footwear only consumer takeback program for recycling end-of-life Nike footwear) may still be found at most Nike stores.
Check with your local Nike store to see if they accept shoes for recycling.

Select participating Nike stores in the US are piloting this new Recycling + Donation program where you can drop-off both Nike footwear and apparel.
We’re constantly adding new stores to our list to help make sustainability more accessible.

North Park Center

8687 N Central Expressway Suite 618
Dallas, TX, 75225, US
+1 (214) 363-4127

Grapevine Mills

3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy. Suite 611
Grapevine, TX, 76051, US
+1 (972) 355-2487

The Quarry

255 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX, 78209, US
+1 (210) 568-7099

Legacy West

7400 Windrose Avenue, Suite B105
Plano, TX, 75024, US
469-217-3840

Lenox Square

3393 Peachtree Rd. NE Suite 3070
Atlanta, GA, 30326, US
+1 (404) 846-5549

Woodstock

The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta
915 Ridgewalk Pkwy. Suite 200
Woodstock, GA, 30188, US
+1 (678) 445-2487

Atlantic Station

1381 Market Street NW., Suite 13100
Atlanta, GA, 30363, US
+1 (404) 835-1138

Ponce City

675 Ponce De Leon Ave., Suite E-184
Atlanta, GA, 30308, US
+1 (404) 380-1584

Recycling + Donation

A New Life For Retired Product

By recycling and donating what you'll no longer wear, we help keep materials out of landfills.

Recycling + Donation

What We’ll Accept

Recycle + Donate Your Athletic Gear

Shoes

We accept gently worn or worn Nike athletic footwear. We cannot accept sandals, dress shoes, boots, or any shoes with metal (like cleats or spikes).

Recycle + Donate Your Athletic Gear

Apparel

We take gently worn or worn Nike athletic tops or bottoms. We do not accept socks or underwear.

Recycle + Donate Your Athletic Gear

Move to Zero

When you see this logo, you see one small step in our Move to Zero. Follow each step in our journey to zero carbon and zero waste, and discover new ways we can help protect the future of sport together.

Take Action