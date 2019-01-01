In the golden age of 90s football, colors were bright, collars were king, and patterns reigned supreme. These kits celebrate the iconic style of that era and bring back details not seen in Nike Football since those days. Here’s to the look of glory—past, present, and future.
Story of the Game
For Paris Saint-Germain, it’s 30 years of winning with Nike in the City of Lights. For FC Barcelona, it’s an homage to El Fenómeno, and his legendary season with the club. Each kit in the collection tells a story of the past with matte/shine prints and throwback details while pushing the look of the game forward.