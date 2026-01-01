Back to SearchNike Factory Store SandaClosed • Opens at 10:00 AM7-3, Kozudai, Kita-Ku910, KOBE SANDA PREMIUM OUTLETKobe-Shi, Hyogo, 651-1515, JP+81 78 983 3908Get DirectionsStore HoursSun - Sat: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PMServicesNike Gift CardsThis store accepts gift cards bought in other Nike Stores and on Nike.com in local currency.Nike.com and Nike App ReturnsThis store accepts returns for Nike.com and Nike App orders.Learn MoreScan product barcodes with the Nike App to view additional sizes and colors.Nearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Kobe Motomachi3-3-2, Sannomiya-Cho, Chuo-Ku1F Sannomiya WEST buildingKobe-Shi, Hyogo, 650-0021, JPClosed • Opens at 10:00 AMNike Factory Store Kobe12-2, Kaigandori Tarumi-kuMITSUI OUTLET PARK MARINE PIA KOBE 2390Kobe-Shi, Hyogo, 655-0036, JPClosed • Opens at 10:00 AMNike Expocity2-1 Senri Expo ParkLaLaport EXPOCITY1FSuita Shi, Osaka, 565-0826, JPClosed • Opens at 10:00 AM