Back to SearchNike Factory Store LiegeOpening Soon • Opens at 9:30 AMChaussee de Tongres 269LIEGE, Wallonia, 4000, BE+32 04 366 13 28Get DirectionsStore HoursSun: ClosedMon - Sat: 9:30 AM - 7:00 PMServicesNike.com and Nike App ReturnsThis store accepts returns for Nike.com and Nike App orders.Sale 24/7Save big any time online.Shop hereNike Gift CardsThis store accepts gift cards bought in other Nike Stores and on Nike.com in local currency.Nearby StoresStore DirectoryMAASMECHELEN FSMaasmechelen VillageZetellaan 100/ 26-27-28MAASMECHELEN, Flanders, 3630, BEOpening Soon • Opens at 10:00 AMNike Store Leuven (Partnered)BONDGENOTENLAAN 58LEUVEN, Brussels, 3000, BEOpening Soon • Opens at 10:00 AMNIKE VALUE ROERMONDStadsweide 36Roermond, Limburg, 6041TD, NLOpening Soon • Opens at 10:00 AM