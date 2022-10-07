Let’s Talk Sports Bras
Did you know that breasts don’t come with built-in support? That means things can get painful and uncomfy during movement—which is why a sports bra is your best friend. The right one will keep you snug and supported as you move, so your workouts stay distraction-free. But with all the options, which one’s for you? A lot goes into the big decision—here’s everything you need to make the call.
Support Level
Light, medium, or high support? The right level for you may seem like a mystery, but we’re breaking it all down, from your sport to your chest size. While each level does something a little different, the most important thing to keep in mind: it’s all about how you want to feel. Here’s what you’ll find at each support level.
Fit
Without the right fit, even the perfect sports bra won’t do the trick. To be sure it passes the fit test, throw it on and check out these key areas:
The Band and Straps
If the underband stays put when you raise your arms, you’re good to go. It should sit level on your ribs with enough room for two fingers underneath. Straps should feel secure and barely-there—no digging or slipping.
The Coverage
Make sure the fabric’s got you fully covered without gaping, bulging or, you know, squishing the girls.
The Hold
Do five jumping jacks (or any move you’d normally do in a workout). Too much bounce? Go for a higher-support style, a wider strap or a trusty racerback.
The Band and Straps
If the underband stays put when you raise your arms, you’re good to go. It should sit level on your ribs with enough room for two fingers underneath. Straps should feel secure and barely-there—no digging or slipping.
The Coverage
Make sure the fabric’s got you fully covered without gaping, bulging or, you know, squishing the girls.
The Hold
Do five jumping jacks (or any move you’d normally do in a workout). Too much bounce? Go for a higher-support style, a wider strap or a trusty racerback.
Care
So, you’ve found the one—now what?
Proper care will give your new sports bra a long and happy life. The salt in sweat can cause fabric to wear over time, so it’s important to wash right after use. There are a few ways to do this—all materials are a little different—so checking the label is a great place to start. If you’re still not sure, we have some tips for keeping it clean.
Washing
Whenever possible, hand washing is your best bet for a gentle clean. It’s okay if you want to hit the laundry, just be sure protect from wear and tear by hooking the clasps, removing the pads, tossing into a garment bag, and washing on delicate.
Drying
Just like washing, it’s best to leave machines out of it—an air dry will preserve your sports bra’s materials, color, and shape. Plus, it’s pretty simple: just lay your bra flat on a towel or hang it from the middle over a shower rod or hanger. If the dryer is a must, use a garment bag and stick to tumble dry on low. Your bra will thank you.
Congrats! You’re officially a sports bra pro—now let’s use that knowledge to find you the one.
Looking for a Girls’ Sports Bra?
If it seems like she’s ready for a sports bra of her own, we got you. Find info on everything you need—from fit to support level—so you can stay active together.