How to Measure Your Nike Sports Bra

For many athletes, sports bras are a crucial part of every workout outfit. This is because a sports bra is one of the most technical clothing items athletes can own, explained Tara Sweeney, a Nike sports bra technical designer.

But the ideal fit comes down to more than just measurements. “Finding the right sports bra comes down to striking a balance between comfort and support for your breast size and firmness, body type and intended activities,” said Sweeney.

For more on finding the right fit, Sweeney shared how to calculate your bra size.