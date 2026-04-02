Workouts that feature both aerobic exercise and resistance training can be efficient in targeting multiple muscle groups all in one sweat sesh, making you a more well-rounded athlete. But a big question with hybrid training is, should you do cardio before or after lifting weights?

A lot depends on your goals, like whether you’re focused on fat loss, muscle gain, or performance. You may even want to consider a two-a-day workout, where you do a full workout in the earlier part of the day and then another full workout later in the day. Whether or not this is doable for you would largely depend on other factors, such as your schedule, fitness level and exercise preferences.

Perhaps the most suitable option may be to do strength training and cardio workouts on alternate days. No matter how you fit these workouts into your schedule, it’s important that you engage in both on a routine basis.