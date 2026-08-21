At Least 20% Sustainable Material Shoes

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Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
+4
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
¥17,600
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Men's Road Running Shoes
+7
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Men's Road Running Shoes
¥17,600
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Men's Road Running Shoes
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Men's Road Running Shoes
¥17,600
(Tax Incl.)
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Men's Trail Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Men's Trail Running Shoes
¥17,930
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
+4
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
¥17,600
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Little Kids' Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Star Runner 5
Little Kids' Running Shoes
¥6,710
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoes
¥13,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Women's Trail Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Women's Trail Running Shoes
¥15,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Turf Low-Top Soccer Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Turf Low-Top Soccer Shoes
¥11,880
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Revolution 7
Nike Revolution 7 Big Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 7
Big Kids' Road Running Shoes
¥5,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Men's Road Running Shoes
¥11,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Cortez Textile
Nike Cortez Textile Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cortez Textile
Women's Shoes
¥10,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Sonic Fly
Nike Sonic Fly Big Kids' Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Sonic Fly
Big Kids' Running Shoes
¥5,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Free Metcon 6
Nike Free Metcon 6 Men's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Free Metcon 6
Men's Workout Shoes
¥10,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
¥8,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Women's Road Running Shoes
¥11,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Ava Rover
Shoes
¥13,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Women's Shoes
¥8,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Air Max Nuaxis
Nike Air Max Nuaxis Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Nuaxis
Women's Shoes
¥9,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Turf High-Top Soccer Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Turf High-Top Soccer Shoes
¥11,330
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Turf Soccer Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Turf Soccer Shoes
¥14,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Men's Road Running Shoes
¥17,600
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy Turf Low-Top Soccer Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Turf Low-Top Soccer Shoes
¥8,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike V2K Run
Nike V2K Run Women's Shoes with Reflective Accents
Recycled Materials
Nike V2K Run
Women's Shoes with Reflective Accents
¥14,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price