At Least 20% Recycled Materials

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Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Backpack (32L)
Best Seller
Nike Varsity Elite
Backpack (32L)
¥11,990
(Tax Incl.)
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress
¥15,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Away
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Away Men's Kobe Aero-FIT Soccer Authentic Jersey
Just In
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Away
Men's Kobe Aero-FIT Soccer Authentic Jersey
¥24,530
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Backpack (24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Backpack (24L)
¥9,240
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Turf High-Top Soccer Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Turf High-Top Soccer Shoes
¥11,330
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Floral Backpack (24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Floral Backpack (24L)
¥10,780
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2.5" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2.5" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
¥6,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Stride Aero-FIT
Nike Stride Aero-FIT Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
Best Seller
Nike Stride Aero-FIT
Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
¥10,340
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Best Seller
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
ACG Wildsee
ACG Wildsee Women's Base Layer Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Wildsee
Women's Base Layer Long-Sleeve Top
¥7,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Tights
Best Seller
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Tights
¥10,230
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
¥4,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Printed Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Printed Running Shorts
¥13,750
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Dri-FIT Form
Nike Dri-FIT Form Men's 7" Unlined Versatile Shorts
Best Seller
Nike Dri-FIT Form
Men's 7" Unlined Versatile Shorts
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
Nike N.A.C. Unlimited
Nike N.A.C. Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 7" Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike N.A.C. Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 7" Shorts
¥9,680
(Tax Incl.)
England National Team 2026 Match Home
England National Team 2026 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Soccer Jersey
Best Seller
England National Team 2026 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Soccer Jersey
¥24,530
(Tax Incl.)
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 3" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 3" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
¥13,420
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
¥8,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Graphic Shirt
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Graphic Shirt
¥8,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 2" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 2" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
¥9,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
¥5,280
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 7" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Best Seller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 7" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
¥8,250
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Heritage 2.0
Nike Heritage 2.0 Tote Bag (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage 2.0
Tote Bag (22L)
¥4,730
(Tax Incl.)
USMNT 2026 Match Away
USMNT 2026 Match Away Men's Nike Aero-FIT Soccer Jersey
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2026 Match Away
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Soccer Jersey
¥24,530
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Dri-FIT Primary
Nike Dri-FIT Primary Men's Training T-Shirt
+1
Best Seller
Nike Dri-FIT Primary
Men's Training T-Shirt
¥8,030
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Nike Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
¥17,930
(Tax Incl.)
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
¥5,280
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Flex
Nike Flex Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Best Seller
Nike Flex
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
¥5,500
(Tax Incl.)
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Soccer Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Soccer Authentic Jersey
¥24,530
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Peak
Nike Peak Big Kids' Standard Cuff Beanie
Recycled Materials
Nike Peak
Big Kids' Standard Cuff Beanie
¥2,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Match Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Soccer Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Soccer Authentic Jersey
¥24,530
(Tax Incl.)
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Dri-FIT Tank
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Dri-FIT Tank
¥8,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Elemental
Nike Elemental Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Elemental
Backpack (21L)
¥3,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Cargo Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Cargo Shorts
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tennis Polo
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tennis Polo
¥7,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
+4
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
¥14,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Turf Soccer Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Turf Soccer Shoes
¥14,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Men's Road Running Shoes
¥17,600
(Tax Incl.)
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Polo
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Polo
¥14,520
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Stride Aero-FIT
Nike Stride Aero-FIT Men's Running Tank Top
Best Seller
Nike Stride Aero-FIT
Men's Running Tank Top
¥9,680
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy Turf Low-Top Soccer Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Turf Low-Top Soccer Shoes
¥8,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
ACG Lava Flow
ACG Lava Flow Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Flow
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
¥29,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0 Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Backpack (20L)
¥7,700
(Tax Incl.)
Japan
Japan Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Basketball Warm-Up Shirt
Recycled Materials
Japan
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Basketball Warm-Up Shirt
¥8,910
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve Graphic Jersey
Best Seller
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve Graphic Jersey
¥8,250
(Tax Incl.)
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
USMNT 2026 Match Away
USMNT 2026 Match Away Men's Nike Aero-FIT Soccer Jersey
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2026 Match Away
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Soccer Jersey
¥24,530
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Dri-FIT Primary
Nike Dri-FIT Primary Men's Training T-Shirt
+1
Best Seller
Nike Dri-FIT Primary
Men's Training T-Shirt
¥8,030
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Nike Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
¥17,930
(Tax Incl.)
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
¥5,280
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Flex
Nike Flex Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Best Seller
Nike Flex
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
¥5,500
(Tax Incl.)
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Soccer Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Soccer Authentic Jersey
¥24,530
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Peak
Nike Peak Big Kids' Standard Cuff Beanie
Recycled Materials
Nike Peak
Big Kids' Standard Cuff Beanie
¥2,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Match Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Soccer Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Soccer Authentic Jersey
¥24,530
(Tax Incl.)
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Dri-FIT Tank
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Dri-FIT Tank
¥8,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Elemental
Nike Elemental Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Elemental
Backpack (21L)
¥3,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Cargo Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Cargo Shorts
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tennis Polo
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tennis Polo
¥7,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
+4
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
¥14,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Turf Soccer Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Turf Soccer Shoes
¥14,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Men's Road Running Shoes
¥17,600
(Tax Incl.)
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Polo
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Polo
¥14,520
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Stride Aero-FIT
Nike Stride Aero-FIT Men's Running Tank Top
Best Seller
Nike Stride Aero-FIT
Men's Running Tank Top
¥9,680
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy Turf Low-Top Soccer Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Turf Low-Top Soccer Shoes
¥8,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
ACG Lava Flow
ACG Lava Flow Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Flow
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
¥29,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0 Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Backpack (20L)
¥7,700
(Tax Incl.)
Japan
Japan Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Basketball Warm-Up Shirt
Recycled Materials
Japan
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Basketball Warm-Up Shirt
¥8,910
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve Graphic Jersey
Best Seller
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve Graphic Jersey
¥8,250
(Tax Incl.)
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
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