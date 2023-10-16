ナイキ エア フォースワンの洗い方

エア フォース 1のクリーニング方法
製品のお手入れ
オールホワイトのエア フォース 1を真っ白な状態でキープしたいのなら、 以下のアドバイスが参考になるはずだ。汚れを落として新品のようにフレッシュなスタイルを復活させよう。
備品
- 重曹
- ホワイトビネガー
- 白い歯磨き粉（ジェルタイプでないもの）
- ミセラーウォーター
- 食器洗い洗剤（オプション）
- 洗濯用洗剤（オプション）
- 消毒用アルコール（オプション）
- レザークリーナー（オプション）
ツール
- 使っていない清潔な歯ブラシ、または柔らかい布
- メラミンスポンジ
ナイキ エア フォース 1はファッションの定番アイテムであり、さまざまなカラーバリエーションがハイ、ミッド、ローカットのシルエットで展開されている。 中でもオールホワイトのエア フォース 1は、毎日のストリートスタイルのアイコン的存在だ。
しかし、オールホワイトのエア フォース 1を履きこなしていても、土や染みで汚れたり、擦れて傷がついたりすることもあるだろう。 どんな汚れにも対応できるように、エア フォース 1をきれいな状態でキープする方法を紹介する。 シューズを蘇らせて、コーディネートの一軍アイテムとして復帰させよう。
エア フォース 1のクリーニングに最適な日用品
オールホワイトのナイキ エア フォース 1を履いているなら、真っ白な状態をキープするのは難しい。 シューズのクリーニングで重要なのは、お手入れに欠かせない道具を手元に用意しておくことだ。 幸い、家庭にある日用品をさまざまな形で活用できる。
1.Baking Soda and White Vinegar
Baking soda and white vinegar are effective home remedies for stubborn stains on leather shoes. When it comes to Air Force 1s, this combo is best used as a spot cleaner.
Make a solution with one tablespoon of baking soda, two tablespoons of white vinegar and a cup of water. Use a brush or a cloth to apply the mixture to the shoe and gently scrub away dirt and debris.
Tip: Another benefit of cleaning shoes with baking soda is that it’s a natural odor neutralizer, so it helps keep your shoes smelling fresh and clean as well.
2.Toothpaste
If you don’t have baking soda or vinegar on hand, a white, non-gel toothpaste can serve as an alternative cleaning solution. It works on dirt, stains and even scuff marks.
First, wipe down your shoe with a damp cloth to remove any excess dirt or debris. Then, use a soft brush or cloth to apply the toothpaste to any dirty areas. Gently scrub the toothpaste on dirty areas, then wipe the whole shoe clean when done.
3.Micellar Water
While micellar water is designed to cleanse the skin, it’s also gentle enough to use on leather shoes. The molecules in micellar water act on dirt and oil, pulling them away from the surface and leaving your shoes clean and white.
4.Household Cleaning Eraser
If you’re wearing your Air Force 1s all the time, it’s a good idea to have a cleaning eraser at home for quick and easy cleaning. To use it on your shoes, simply dip it in water and use it to scrub out stains from the leather upper and the sole of the shoe.
エア フォース 1についた草の染みを取る方法
湿らせた布と低刺激の洗浄剤はシューズの染み全般に有効だが、手強い染みには特別なクリーナーが必要かもしれない。 草の染みを取りたいなら、消毒用アルコール、ビネガー、レザークリーナーを使ってみよう。
まず、消毒用アルコールに浸したコットンや布で染みの部分を軽く叩き、落ちるかどうか確認する。 落ちない場合は、染みの部分をホワイトビネガーで濡らし、30分置いてから歯ブラシで擦り落とす。 また、市販のレザークリーナーでも染みを落とせる。
関連項目：ホワイトのシューズをピカピカにする方法
よくある質問
エア フォース 1を洗濯機で洗うことは可能？
スエードのエア フォース 1のクリーニング方法は？
落ちない場合は、乾いた布の端に、スエードクリーナー、ホワイトビネガー、または消毒用アルコールのいずれかを少量つける。 シューズに液体をしみ込ませるのではなく、スエードを軽く湿らせる程度に塗布すること。 マッサージするように左右にすばやく擦った後、スエードを乾かす。 それでも汚れが落ちない場合は、この手順を繰り返す。
文：レスリー・グレゴリー