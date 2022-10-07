The Jordan Brand Family

JORDAN FAMILY GRANTS
Our local communities raise us. We, in turn, are committed to uplifting them. Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand are proud to partner with our Jordan family athletes to donate to charities and causes in their hometowns and communities. We pledge to support our athletes, as they continue this important work off the court and fields of play.
LEADERS TO LEARNERS: MINORITY MALE MENTORSHIP
Leaders to Learners aims to improve the educational experiences, opportunities and outcomes of Black male students. With Jordan Athlete Erik Kynard as its Chief Financial Officer, Leaders To Learners invests in scholarships, grants, funding, programs and support that increase diversity and representation while addressing the scarcity of Black male classroom mentors.
MORE JORDAN FAMILY INITIATIVES
In addition to the Jordan Family Grant organizations, individual members of our family continue to give back in a variety of inspiring ways.