JORDAN FAMILY GRANTS

Our local communities raise us. We, in turn, are committed to uplifting them. Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand are proud to partner with our Jordan family athletes to donate to charities and causes in their hometowns and communities. We pledge to support our athletes, as they continue this important work off the court and fields of play.

The Jordan Brand Family

LEADERS TO LEARNERS: MINORITY MALE MENTORSHIP

Leaders to Learners aims to improve the educational experiences, opportunities and outcomes of Black male students. With Jordan Athlete Erik Kynard as its Chief Financial Officer, Leaders To Learners invests in scholarships, grants, funding, programs and support that increase diversity and representation while addressing the scarcity of Black male classroom mentors.

THE PLAYERS ALLIANCE

THE PLAYERS ALLIANCE
To create an inclusive culture within baseball and the community, where differences are leveraged to elevate racial equality and provide greater opportunities for the Black community, both in our game and the places we live in, play in, and care about most.

The Jordan Brand Family

RUSSELL WESTBROOK WHY NOT? FOUNDATION
The mission of the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation is to inspire the lives of children, empower them to ask “Why Not? and teach them to never give up.

STUDENT LEADERSHIP NETWORK

STUDENT LEADERSHIP NETWORK
Student Leadership Network supports young people growing up in diverse underserved communities to gain access to higher education, helping them fulfill their dreams.

TYRANN MATHIEU FOUNDATION

TYRANN MATHIEU FOUNDATION
Tyrann established his foundation to impact the lives of financially disadvantaged children and youth through encouragement, opportunities and resources to achieve their dreams in Kansas City and his hometown of New Orleans.

YEAR UP

YEAR UP
Year Up's mission is to close the Opportunity Divide by ensuring that young adults gain the skills, experiences, and support that will empower them to reach their potential through careers and higher education.

CHRIS PAUL FAMILY FOUNDATION

CHRIS PAUL FAMILY FOUNDATION
The Chris Paul Family Foundation strives to positively impact individuals and families by leveling the playing field in Education, Sports and Life. The foundation provides resources that enrich and strengthen healthy development of strong communities.

HV3 FOUNDATION

HV3 FOUNDATION
HV3 Foundation’s mission is to provide affordable access to youth in sports.

GILMORE FAMILY FOUNDATION

GILMORE FAMILY FOUNDATION
The Gilmore Family Foundation is committed to assisting underserved youth, by providing resources that encourage them to reach their potential, excel within education, and keep their mind, body and spirit active and healthy.

PITCCH IN FOUNDATION, INC.

PITCCH IN FOUNDATION, INC.
PitCCh In Foundation enriches the lives of the youth through educational and athletic activities. We believe the youth deserves the opportunity to have safe spaces to play, the resources to learn, and the support to thrive.

The Jordan Brand Family

FAITH FIGHT FINISH FOUNDATION BY DAK PRESCOTT
The Faith Fight Finish Foundation by Dak Prescott invests in a better future by empowering individuals, families, and communities to find strength through adversity - all in honor of Dak’s mom, Peggy, and his brother, Jace.

The Jordan Brand Family

MORE JORDAN FAMILY INITIATIVES

In addition to the Jordan Family Grant organizations, individual members of our family continue to give back in a variety of inspiring ways.

BLACK COMMUNITY COMMITMENT

JORDAN BRAND WINGS

Helping youth create a better future.

Explore Our Commitment

BLACK COMMUNITY COMMITMENT

