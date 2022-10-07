The Jordan Brand Community

WELCOME TO THE FAMILY

Since 1837, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) have been committed to empowering the Black Community, all while overcoming massive institutional and systemic challenges. Howard University, is one of the most esteemed HBCU’s with a tremendous legacy, rooted in a commitment to excellence. Jordan Brand is proud to play a role in continuing to build that legacy through a 20 year partnership that will create academic and athletic opportunities that elevate the best of the Black Community.

Showing Up for the Future

The Jordan Brand Wings Scholars Program exists to provide access and opportunities in higher education, so young people can shape a limitless future. Announcing the Class of 2026 Scholars at Jordan Brand Classic created a moment that celebrated excellence on the court and the classroom on equal footing.

