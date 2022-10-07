Be a force for change in your community

Nike Give:
Give is part of Nike’s ongoing commitment to amplify and support organizations that are doing transformative work in communities across the United States. Through our ongoing partnerships with The Center for Healing and Justice Through Sport, Laureus USA, and Play Equity Fund, we are supporting their efforts in encouraging girls to realize their full potential through sport and play.
Keep the Impact Going
Next time you’re in a Nike Store, support The Center for Healing and Justice Through Sport, Laureus USA, and the Play Equity Fund, by rounding up your purchase at checkout. Donations made from June 1 through October 31, 2022 will go directly to these organizations to further fuel their impact.
Meet Our Partners
Nike has an ongoing commitment to support community organizations doing transformative work. Learn about the many ways the greater Nike Family stays involved, supporting their work and broadening their reach.
