Nike Give:
Be part of the change

Give is part of Nike’s ongoing commitment to amplify and support organizations that are doing transformative work in communities across
the United States. Through our ongoing partnerships with The Center for Healing and Justice Through Sport, Laureus USA, and Play
Equity Fund, we are supporting their efforts in encouraging girls to realize their full potential through sport and play.

Give is part of Nike’s ongoing commitment to amplify and support organizations that are doing transformative work in communities across the United States. Through our ongoing partnerships with The Center for Healing and Justice Through Sport, Laureus USA, and Play Equity Fund, we are supporting their efforts in encouraging girls to realize their full potential through sport and play.

Be a force for change in your community

The Center for Healing and Justice Through Sport

CHJS works to ensure more young people have access to sport experiences that are youth-centered, healing-centered, inclusive, and work to address issues of systemic injustice.

Be a force for change in your community

Laureus Sport for Good USA

Laureus USA works to improve the lives of youth and unite communities through the power of sport.

Be a force for change in your community

Play Equity Fund

The Play Equity Fund is focused on bringing the transformational power of sport and play to all children, regardless of their race, gender, zip code or socioeconomic status.

Keep the Impact Going

Next time you’re in a Nike Store, support The Center for Healing and Justice Through Sport, Laureus USA, and the Play Equity Fund, by rounding up your purchase at checkout. Donations made from June 1 through October 31, 2022 will go directly to these organizations to further fuel their impact.

Meet Our Partners

Nike has an ongoing commitment to support community organizations doing transformative work. Learn about the many ways the greater Nike Family stays involved, supporting their work and broadening their reach.

